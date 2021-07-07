How is Minecraft Education Edition different from Bedrock Edition

Minecraft has a few different versions - Minecraft Java Edition and Minecraft Bedrock Edition. The main difference between them is the graphics and some content, as things tend to come out slightly later and/or differently on Bedrock edition.

However, there is another version of Minecraft: Education Edition. Many Minecraft players might not be aware of Education Edition, as it is somewhat different from Java and Bedrock. So, listed below is everything players need to know about Minecraft Education Edition and how it differs from Bedrock Edition!

Minecraft Education Edition

What is Education Edition?

Minecraft Education Edition is an educational version of Minecraft that is designed specifically for classroom use.It contains features that make minecraft easy to use in a classroom setting. As of now, it is on a few different devices: iPads, Chromebooks and regular computers.

What is Bedrock Edition?

Bedrock Edition refers to the multi-platform versions of Minecraft developed by Mojang, Xbox game Studios and SkyBox Labs, and based on the Bedrock codebase. All Bedrock editions are identical, but the price depends on what platform it is bought on. The name itself comes from the Bedrock codebase, which was created in the C++ programming language to run on platforms that cannot support Java.

Differences between Education and Bedrock Edition

According to Mojang, Education Edition is somewhat based on Bedrock Edition, although Education Edition can be played in Java Edition. However, making the two editions run on the same code is not enough to draw lots of similarities.

In fact, there are tons of new features in Education Edition that are not in Bedrock Edition, and players also have to remember that Bedrock Edition is used to play Minecraft with the main goal of beating it, while Education Edition is mostly used for collaborative projects and learning rather than playing for fun.

Features in Education Edition

There are tons of new features in Education Edition that help educators and students learn, such as:

Easy classroom collaboration (students are able to join a world in multiplayer without a separate server setup required).

Educators may create an NPC to act as a guide for students in the game - giving them instruction, providing more information, and allowing educators to insert web links.

A camera and portfolio have been added, and it allows students to take screenshots of their work and document the development of their projects.

Chalkboards have also been added, and creators can use the chalkboards to communicate things such as learning goals, provide additional information and give explicit instructions.

For educators and/or students who are new to Minecraft, Mojang has added a tutorial world so that players can learn basic concepts of Minecraft.

There is a 'Classroom Mode', which allows educators a master view of the map (including the locations of all players), communicate with players via chat, and turn off/on world settings.

There is an additional item hotbar, which shows up as a small hotbar with three additional slots that can be enabled by the educator. This hotbar rests to the right of the main hotbar.

A program allows students to write code in a code editor and then executes the code in the program.

There are also things such as lesson plans, which are available to download and are split between certain age groups and various subjects, including history, visual arts, and gaming. Educators can also upload lesson plans that they have created for others to use on the main website.

Availability of Education Edition

The chart above shows the country availability for Minecraft Education Edition. Additionally, these are the languages available in Education Edition:

English (United States)

German

Spanish (Spain)

Spanish (Mexico)

French

French (Canada)

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese (Brazil)

Portuguese (Portugal)

Russion

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Turkish

Polish

Indonesian

Ukrainian

Greek

Bulgarian

Hungarian

Finnish

Danish

Swedish

Norwegian

Slovak

Czech

Dutch

While there is a lot of country and language availability, Mojang is most likely working on more inclusivity, so that players all across the world are able to learn via Minecraft.

