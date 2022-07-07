How to get light gray dye in Minecraft 1.19 update

In Minecraft, there are a lot of different colors, keeping things vibrant. There are flowers, beds, wool, sheep, dog collars, cat collars, terracotta, banners, fireworks, concrete, candles, and so many other items that are colored. Thanks to all the different dyes in the game, these items can have not one but multiple different colors.
The items gain color from dyes, of which there are 16 in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Each dye can be combined with the previously mentioned items to give them the color of the dye.
Light grey is a pretty rare dye, but there are actually two ways of obtaining it. Here's how to get the light grey dye and some common uses for dyes in Minecraft version 1.19.
Getting light grey dye and using dyes in Minecraft 1.19
Dyes are not generated naturally in Minecraft. Players will have to craft, smelt, or change an item to make one.
For light gray, they can do two things. First, they can collect an oxeye daisy and craft it into light gray dye. This can be done using the crafting table.
The alternative option is to combine gray and white dye together. White dye comes from bonemeal (crafted from bones), and gray dye comes from black dye (crafted from ink sacs crafted) and white dye.
Here is the full list of dyes available in 1.19:
- White - Bonemeal
- Black - Ink sacs
- Brown - Cocoa beans
- Red - Poppies
- Green - Smelted cacti
- Blue - Lapis Lazuli or Cornflowers
- Yellow - Dandelions or sunflowers
- Gray - Ink sacs and bonemeal together
- Light gray - Oxeye daisies or gray dye and white dye together
- Orange - Orange tulips or red and yellow dye together
- Lime - Green and white dye together
- Light blue - Blue orchids or blue and white dye together
- Cyan - Blue and green dye together
- Pink - Red and white dye together
- Purple - Red and blue dye together
- Magenta - Lilacs or pink and purple dye
Using dyes in MInecraft 1.19
Wool
The most common item that players use dyes on is wool. When crafting colored wool, combining white wool (the most abundant color) with any dye will turn it into the color of the dye. The wool can then be used to craft a bed, which is a common item that Minecraft gamers often want to change the color of.
Stained glass
Stained glass, which can come in all 16 colors, is another great item that uses dye. To make colored stained glass, players can choose one of two forms of stained glass: block or pane. For blocks, crafters only need to combine the dye with the glass blocks in the crafting table. Whereas, for panes, gamers can turn the glass blocks into panes first, or they can do it after the glass blocks have already been colored.
Armor
Leather armor is the only type of armor that can be dyed. However, it's not as simple as dyeing other items.
To dye leather armor, gamers must first fill a cauldron with water. They must then use any dye they want on the water. The cauldron should now be full of colored water. They can then dip a leather piece of armor in the water, thus dyeing it and taking some of the water out.