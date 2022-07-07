How to get light gray dye in Minecraft 1.19 update

In Minecraft, there are a lot of different colors, keeping things vibrant. There are flowers, beds, wool, sheep, dog collars, cat collars, terracotta, banners, fireworks, concrete, candles, and so many other items that are colored. Thanks to all the different dyes in the game, these items can have not one but multiple different colors.

The items gain color from dyes, of which there are 16 in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Each dye can be combined with the previously mentioned items to give them the color of the dye.

Light grey is a pretty rare dye, but there are actually two ways of obtaining it. Here's how to get the light grey dye and some common uses for dyes in Minecraft version 1.19.

Getting light grey dye and using dyes in Minecraft 1.19

Dyes are not generated naturally in Minecraft. Players will have to craft, smelt, or change an item to make one.

For light gray, they can do two things. First, they can collect an oxeye daisy and craft it into light gray dye. This can be done using the crafting table.

The alternative option is to combine gray and white dye together. White dye comes from bonemeal (crafted from bones), and gray dye comes from black dye (crafted from ink sacs crafted) and white dye.

Here is the full list of dyes available in 1.19:

White - Bonemeal

Black - Ink sacs

Brown - Cocoa beans

Red - Poppies

Green - Smelted cacti

Blue - Lapis Lazuli or Cornflowers

Yellow - Dandelions or sunflowers

Gray - Ink sacs and bonemeal together

Light gray - Oxeye daisies or gray dye and white dye together

Orange - Orange tulips or red and yellow dye together

Lime - Green and white dye together

Light blue - Blue orchids or blue and white dye together

Cyan - Blue and green dye together

Pink - Red and white dye together

Purple - Red and blue dye together

Magenta - Lilacs or pink and purple dye

Using dyes in MInecraft 1.19

Wool

The most common item that players use dyes on is wool. When crafting colored wool, combining white wool (the most abundant color) with any dye will turn it into the color of the dye. The wool can then be used to craft a bed, which is a common item that Minecraft gamers often want to change the color of.

Stained glass

Stained glass, which can come in all 16 colors, is another great item that uses dye. To make colored stained glass, players can choose one of two forms of stained glass: block or pane. For blocks, crafters only need to combine the dye with the glass blocks in the crafting table. Whereas, for panes, gamers can turn the glass blocks into panes first, or they can do it after the glass blocks have already been colored.

Armor

Leather armor is the only type of armor that can be dyed. However, it's not as simple as dyeing other items.

Dyed armor (Image via Mojang)

To dye leather armor, gamers must first fill a cauldron with water. They must then use any dye they want on the water. The cauldron should now be full of colored water. They can then dip a leather piece of armor in the water, thus dyeing it and taking some of the water out.

