Top 4 uses of gray dye in Minecraft

Dye is one of the most versatile items in Minecraft. It can be used to color so many different things, including certain mobs.

There are several types of dye in the game, and nearly any color can be implemented on something. Gray dye is pretty versatile itself because the color gray doesn't clash with anything and can be used for almost any build.

Aside from dying, all dye colors have a couple of other, perhaps more unknown uses. It's not the most helpful item in the game, but it does have other benefits aside from just coloring a bed or a sheep.

Minecraft: Best things to use gray dye for

4) Firework star

Firework stars can be crafted with any color dye. This will, in turn, change the color of the firework when it explodes. Using different colors is an excellent way to create a beautiful firework show.

Gray may not be the most beautiful color to explode in the night sky, but it will work well with other colors.

3) Terracotta

Terracotta, often referred to as stained clay, is a versatile building block in Minecraft. It's difficult to get because it requires players to collect clay balls, craft them into clay blocks, and smelt them.

After that, the colors can be introduced by crafting a terracotta block with a color of dye, in this case, gray. Terracotta of this color is a beautiful block, and gray glazed terracotta looks even better.

These blocks can often be found in certain villages, but they're scarce, which is why using dye to make them is an excellent use for the item.

2) Stained glass

Whether in block or pane form, Stained glass is another tremendous building block. It's perfect for accenting a build with a little bit of color.

Stained glass is featured in cleric homes in villages, but all colors, at least any that have a dye in Minecraft, can be crafted. Glass blocks with whatever dye they choose (gray, perhaps) make stained glass.

Stained glass can then be put onto a build as it will perfectly accent that creation since it is a neutral color and won't clash.

1) Dyeing items

At the end of the day, dyes are used most effectively when they are used to color items. Several items can be dyed in any color, not just gray:

Leather armor

Leather horse armor

Beds

Wool

Sheep

Carpet

Shulker boxes

Wolf collars

These items can be dyed by either using gray dye on the item or mob or by crafting them together on the crafting table. The armor is dyed by placing the dye in a water-filled cauldron and then using the armor on the cauldron.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

