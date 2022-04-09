How to get different colored stained clay in Minecraft

Stained clay is a term in Minecraft that typically refers to terracotta. Since terracotta is smelted clay blocks, it can be considered a form of clay. In fact, hardened clay used to be the name of what players now know as terracotta. Stained clay just refers to changing the color.

Stained clay is still the tag for colored terracotta and regular terracotta is called hardened clay in the files.

Terracotta is a great building block in Minecraft. It can also be used to decorate since some of them are among the most beautiful blocks in the game. Here's how players can get different versions of it.

Different colors of terracotta in Minecraft: How to get them

Terracotta, as mentioned, can be acquired by smelting clay blocks. It is imperative to smelt clay blocks, not clay balls. Clay balls turn into bricks when smelted. Clay blocks can be mined with Silk Touch or crafted with four clay balls.

Sky - looking for hermit friends @SkylHigh i've been playing minecraft since before terracotta was added and i just learned that you can make it by smelting clay i've been playing minecraft since before terracotta was added and i just learned that you can make it by smelting clay

Once they are smelted, they become the default color of terracotta, which is an orange shade. From there, players can dye it in any color. Each dye can be put in the crafting table with eight blocks of terracotta surrounding it to change the color.

Once the Minecraft terracotta is dyed, it cannot be changed. The standard color can only be changed once.

Here's how to get each color to dye the terracotta:

Green dye- Smelting cacti

Lime green dye- Smelting sea pickle

White dye- Bonemeal or lily of the valley

Light gray dye- Azure bluet, oxeye daisy or white tulip

Gray dye- Black dye and white dye

Black dye- Ink sacs

Red dye- Poppy, red tulip, rose bush or beetroot

Orange dye- Orange tulip

Yellow dye- Dandelion or sunflower

Light blue dye- Blue orchid

Blue dye- Lapis Lazuli or cornflower

Cyan dye- Green dye and green dye

Purple dye- Red and blue dye

Magenta dye- Allium or lilac

Pink dye- Pink tulip or peony

Brown die- cocoa beans

Glazed terracotta (Image via Mojang)

These different colors can be used for terracotta, but there are more designs than that. Some of the coolest terracotta blocks are of the patterned variety, but they can't be crafted with just dye.

Rather, they're smelted. They can essentially be considered twice smelted clay, because this is how players can get them:

Smelt clay blocks. Dye terracotta blocks. Smelt dyed terracotta blocks.

Each will maintain its original color but receive a beautiful pattern and be called glazed terracotta.

