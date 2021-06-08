How to get lush caves in new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 has now officially been released globally for both Bedrock and Java Edition. Fans are excited to try out all the new features of the much-awaited 1.17 update.

Mojang showcased the beautiful lush caves at the Minecon 2020 live event. Many players are looking for lush caves in their survival worlds, but sadly they will fail as the lush caves haven't been implemented in the standard world generation.

However, players can create a custom world to experience how the lush caves will feel and look in the 1.18 update.

Get lush caves in new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Both lush caves and dripstone cave biomes are not yet available in the regular Minecraft worlds. Players can create a single-biome world with these biomes only.

Here are the steps to get the lush caves in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update:

Step 1: Go to Create New World

New 1.17 screen (Image via Minecraft)

The first step is to Create New World. Click on the "Singleplayer" button on the menu screen.

Select Single Biome (Image via Minecraft)

In Create New World, go to more world options. Click on the World Type, and change it from default to single biome.

Step 2: Click on Customize and select Lush Caves

Choose lush caves (Image via Minecraft)

After selecting Single Biome as the world type, click on the Customize button. Players will see a long list of all biomes available in Minecraft. Scroll down and select Lush Caves.

Step 3: Create a world filled with lush caves

Mineshaft in a lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

After selecting lush caves from the customize menu, click Done and then on the Create New World button at the bottom of the screen. Doing this will create a world made of lush caves and nothing else. Players shouldn't worry, as structures like strongholds and mineshafts can still generate in this world.

Similarly, players can also create a single biome world with dripstone biomes. Many players may be disappointed as the lush caves are not implemented in the 1.17 update.

The good news is players can still get lush cave blocks in the regular world. Moss blocks can be found in shipwreck loot chests, whereas glow berries are common in minecart chests found in mineshafts. Using bonemeal, players can farm both of these items.

