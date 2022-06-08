How to get Mangrove propagules in the Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update is finally here! After months of patience, Minecraft players now have the opportunity to check out the Deep Dark biome, collect mud from Mangrove swamps, fight the Warden, and breed frogs. There's just so much more to do now as well as many more places to explore.

One of the biggest additions to the game is the Mangrove Swamp biome. Mud, which can be crafted into a few building blocks, only spawns naturally there. Frogs also spawn frequently there. Moreover, Mangrove wood is the newest type of wood, and Mangrove is also the newest tree in the game.

Mangrove wood is a really good-looking wooden block that many players will want to use. The only issue is that Mangrove trees don't produce a lot of wood and are pretty rare to find. The best way to circumvent this problem is by growing them yourself.

Here's how to get propagules and grow Mangrove trees in the 1.19 update.

In Minecraft 1.19, where does a player find Mangrove propagules to grow Mangrove trees?

Mangrove trees are arguably the most complicated tree in the entire game. Even the oak trees that have logs going in every direction are easier to deal with than Mangrove trees. There are Mangrove roots, muddy Mangrove roots, leaves, logs, and usually a lot of vines. The trees can be difficult to harvest, given how many items they have and how far their components can spawn from the actual tree. This is especially true for the roots.

Mangrove trees also don't grow from or produce saplings like every other Overworld tree. Instead, they drop Mangrove propagules, which function similarly to other trees' saplings.

This is actually advantageous for players because the tree can produce propagules while it's still up. Normal trees require players to break their leaves or chop them down to get saplings.

Mangrove propagules are pretty noticeable. They're light green sticks that almost resemble pieces of bamboo hanging down from the leaves. It also helps that the leaves are considerably darker than the propagules.

This is what they look like:

Mangrove propagule (Image via Mojang)

Many Minecraft Mangrove trees in Mangrove swamps will have these propagules, but that's not the only way to get them. Just like saplings, they can drop from broken leaves. Leaves that slowly decay also have the same chance of dropping one.

Propagules are effectively the same as saplings, except that they're actually easier to acquire. They can also be planted on several different Minecraft blocks, including:

Dirt

Grass Block

Coarse Dirt

Podzol

Mycelium

Rooted Dirt

Moss Block

Farmland

Mud

When a Mangrove tree grows, it converts all mud in a small radius around the plant into muddy Mangrove roots. Bonemeal is very useful for propagules, too.

Normally, bonemeal can make saplings grow faster. This is also true of planted propagules. Using bonemeal on one offers a chance to make the tree spawn immediately. That said, bonemeal can also cause propagules to spawn. Using bonemeal on Mangrove leaves that don't have a propagule on them can make them grow one. The propagule can then be harvested and planted later.

