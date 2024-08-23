Minecarts are one of Minecraft's many means of transportation, and while these carts take time and resources to be used effectively because of the requirement of a rail network to move across, there's a way to make them much faster. Thanks to a recent addition to the Java Edition game rules in Snapshot 24w33a, commands can now be used to increase the maximum speed of minecarts.

Through the use of a new /gamerule command in Minecraft Java Snapshot 24w33a (and likely future snapshots or releases like Java Edition 1.21.2), you can increase the maximum speed of your minecart and watch as it carries you vast distances in mere seconds even without an optimized rail system.

How to get max speed minecarts in Minecraft: Java Edition using commands

How to increase minecarts' max speed in Minecraft: Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

As previously noted, to get max speed minecarts in Minecraft at the moment through the use of the /gamerule command, you'll need to be playing on Snapshot 24w33a or above and also have cheats enabled.

With both these requirements met, all that's required is to enter the game world and then your chat console. From here, you should enter the following command before pressing enter:

/gamerule minecartMaxSpeed 1000

The /gamerule minecartMaxSpeed 1000 command sets the maximum speed of all minecarts in the game world to a rate of 1,000, which is the highest possible cap. By default, minecarts are set to a maximum speed value of eight, so a max speed of 1,000 makes every minecart much faster even while they're still building up to their maximum speed value.

The command syntax for the maximum minecart speed command in Minecraft: Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

Even with an unoptimized rail system, the /gamerule minecartMaxSpeed command should see your minecarts moving at an incredible pace. Even without the perfect placement of powered rails, usage of ramps and slopes, and other railway-building tricks, the minecartMaxSpeed command will ensure that your minecarts are outpacing nearly every other form of transportation in Minecraft.

At the moment, the range for the minecartMaxSpeed command can only be set between values of eight and 1,000. However, this may change in the future, as this particular command is still in development since it remains part of Java Edition's snapshot program. Mojang may expand this command and allow minecarts to move even faster in the future before the command is fully added.

Whatever the case, having a minecart with its maximum speed set to 1,000 can help you reach nearly any destination imaginable in just a few short moments. If a set of rails can reach it, this command can help you take a minecart to the location in record time compared to an ordinary minecart.

