How to get milk in Minecraft

Milk in Minecraft has the special and unique property of clearing all active potion effects for those who consume it.

Such a feature can prove extremely practical in certain situations, such as when fighting mobs, which can apply negative effects to players, i.e., witches and cave spiders.

Fortunately, milk is also extremely easy to obtain in the game, with very few prior resources needed. The only real preparation required is access to a bucket. This is because it is not possible to currently store milk in any other item other than a bucket.

This article explains exactly how to obtain milk and thereby a bucket of milk in Minecraft, with detailed and straightforward steps that any beginner can understand.

How to get a bucket of milk in Minecraft

Obtaining milk in Minecraft is a painless and easy process that someone can complete even with no prior knowledge of the game. For obtaining a bucket of milk, the first call of duty is to get a bucket.

Buckets can be made relatively easily, only requiring access to a crafting table and a few iron ingots. This guide outlines some more information regarding crafting tables and how to make them.

In order to craft a bucket, players will need precisely three iron ingots. These ingots must then be arranged on a crafting table in the format shown below. This will then build a bucket, which the player can drag into their inventory.

Minecraft bucket crafting recipe (required to collect milk)

If something about obtaining a bucket is still unclear, this guide is recommended.

Once a bucket has been successfully procured, it's time to find a cow. These animals can be found in most biomes relatively quickly by exploring the nearby world a little bit.

Cow in Minecraft, about to be harvested for milk

Upon finding a cow, players need to hold the empty bucket in their hands and interact with the animal to collect its milk. This item can be collected an unlimited number of times from a cow, with no delays between each milk refill.

What are the uses for milk in Minecraft?

Milk is useable to clear any status effects on the player, simply by drinking it. Players can drink milk by holding a bucket of it in their hands and holding the interact key.

Milk is also used in the recipe for cake in Minecraft, and who doesn't love a good cake? This guide explains exactly how to craft a cake within the game.

