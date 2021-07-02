How to get Minecraft 1.17.2 Caves & Cliffs version APK on Pocket Edition

Even though Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 was released just a few weeks ago, it hasn't stopped the developers from taking a break from work. Mojang has rolled out a 1.17.2 update for Bedrock devices to fix some major issues related to diamond ore generation.

Minecraft 1.17 is the first release of the two-part Caves and Cliffs update. It introduced three new mobs, amethyst geodes, and over a hundred new blocks and items. It doesn't feature any significant world generation change, but still, for some reason, diamond ore veins became rarer than they used to be in previous versions,

Many players reported the scarcity of diamond ores in their Minecraft 1.17 worlds. Some YouTubers also went 3-4 chunks without finding a single diamond vein. The 1.17.2 update fixes the diamond ore generation issue by reverting it to how it was in 1.16.

Minecraft 1.17.2 Caves & Cliffs version APK

The 1.17.2 update is available for free to players already owning a copy of Minecraft. By downloading this update, they won't face a shortage of diamonds in their worlds.

Users can follow these steps to download the latest Minecraft 1.17.2 Pocket Edition on Android devices:

They can go to Google PlayStore.

Gamers must head to the search bar and type Minecraft. Players can also click here to get redirected to the PlayStore page.

If Minecraft is already downloaded, players will get an option to update to the latest 1.17.2 version.

They may click on "Update" to download the update.

After the update is downloaded, players will enjoy the fixed diamond ore generation.

The Minecraft 1.17.2 version (Image via Mojang)

The update process is pretty easy for almost everybody. But they must ensure Minecraft is updated to the latest version, as 1.17 has fewer diamond ores.

Here are the official changes in the 1.17.2 update:

Diamond ores are very rare.

Andesite and diorite are excessively generated throughout the world.

Sadly, these changes won't affect the chunks already loaded. Therefore, players will have to move into unloaded chunks (newer areas) to find diamond ores in the same old-fashioned way.

