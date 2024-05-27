Minecraft has collaborated with Twitch once again to bring something unique. By completing a simple task, you can get an exclusive Twitch badge and emote that can be used on the platform's chat. Minecraft is giving out a ton of free rewards to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

From Pringles to Google, collaborations are emerging from all directions. The game also collaborated with Twitch to bring a unique glitch mask and Twitch cape. Coupled with that, players can get a new Twitch badge and an exclusive emote during this anniversary event. Here’s how to obtain the rewards.

How to get Minecraft 15th anniversary Twitch badge and emote

Expand Tweet

Trending

As the name suggests, this is a collaboration item with Twitch. Hence, you need to use the platform to get the items.

For those unfamiliar with Twitch, go to the website, make an account, and then watch a creator who has partnered with Mojang Studios to participate in the event. You can spot specific tags related to the anniversary event to find the right stream and get the rewards.

To obtain the exclusive Minecraft emote, watch any of these tagged streams from May 25 to May 31, 2024, for five minutes. This will give you the emote. To obtain the badge, use the Minecraft emote in chat from May 28 to May 31, 2024.

The emote for Twitch (Image via Mojang Studios)

Besides the emote and the badge, the Twitch collaboration has also brought other exciting items: the Twitch cape that arrived with the TikTok cape, the glitch mask, and the purple heart cape. The process of obtaining these reward items is more or less the same as getting the emote and badge.

Visit the platform and watch a partner streamer for a certain time. For example, to get the purple heart cape, you must watch a partner streamer for 15 minutes or more during the anniversary event. Doing so will get you a code that can be redeemed on the game’s official website for the cape.

The final day of the event could be a spectacle as Mojang Studios might reveal the release date for the 1.21 update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback