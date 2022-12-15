How to get Minecraft capes using mods

Minecraft capes are rare character customization items that only Mojang can provide to the playerbase. Some capes are even rarer, as only the studio's employees own them.

However, there are loads of mods that allow you to obtain any cape in the game, including official and customized ones. One such mod is called MinecraftCapes. The only downside is that its capes will only be visible to you and other players who own and run the mod on their game versions.

Steps to get any Minecraft cape using MinecraftCapes mod

1) Install Forge

Download and install Forge API to run the mod for capes (Image via Sportskeeda)

You must first install a special java software called Forge. This is essentially a modding API that lets you manage and run mods in Minecraft.

Simply search for 'Forge' and download the latest version of the software based on the game version you are running. A java file will be downloaded, and it can be installed normally. Once the file opens, select 'Install client' and press 'OK.'

The installer will download the entire modding API and successfully install it in the official game folder.

2) Download and install the mod

The mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the Forge API is installed, you can head over to the CurseForge website to search for 'MinecraftCapes.' This mod will allow you to upload any cape in the form of an image and easily apply it to your character.

Before hitting the 'Download' button, make sure you have chosen the correct mod version based on the game variant you want it for. If the wrong mod version is downloaded, it might not work.

After downloading the mod as a java file, you must find the official game folder location. Open the 'Run' application and search for '%appdata%'.

A file explorer window will open, where '.minecraft' folder will be present. Go inside the main game folder and create a new 'mods' folder if it's not present. Finally, copy and paste the mod java file to this folder.

3) Connecting the game account to the mod website

You need to register by entering the authentication server for using the mod (Image via Sportskeeda)

Head to the mod's official website to log in and connect to your game account. This can be done by entering a special authentication server in the game.

When you receive a special code, you can enter it on the website to successfully connect the account.

An authentication code will be given after entering the mod server (Image via Mojang)

Head to the website and obtain the server address by clicking the 'Register' button. Though the server will immediately kick you out, the error message will have the code that needs to be entered on the website.

Once this is done, you will be logged into the website, where you can browse and download several capes from the 'Gallery' tab. You can then upload them to the website in order to apply them to your game.

