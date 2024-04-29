How to get the Minecraft creeper-themed bicycle

On April 28, 2024, the official Minecraft account on X announced a new creeper-themed bicycle for young fans aged 6-9 in collaboration with Dynacraft. Complete with a steel frame, BMX wheel pegs, 18-inch wheels, a black/green painted color scheme, and a plush creeper head handlebar bag, this new piece of merchandise should prove to be a popular gift for younger fans of Mojang Studios' sandbox title.

Currently, the creeper-themed bicycle is available via Walmart's online shopping outlet. The bike will cost roughly $94 USD before taxes and fees, or the equivalent in their country's currency. However, if you are considering making a purchase, this article explains how to do so.

How to purchase the Minecraft creeper-themed bicycle by Dynacraft

Every creeper bike purchase offers a redeemable code for a helmet cosmetic in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via @Minecraft/X)

Although the Minecraft creeper bicycle is listed on Dynacraft's official website, it doesn't appear to have all its functionalities at the moment. This leaves potential buyers depending on Walmart's online store to purchase the bike. Fortunately, the site offers shipping, in-store pickup, and additional features, including protection plans and assembly services if required.

You can purchase the creeper-themed bicycle by Dynacraft by following these steps:

Visit the Walmart website and enter "Dynacraft Minecraft BMX bike," then open the accompanying store page for the bicycle. To the right of the product information, check any boxes if you'd like to purchase a protection plan or an assembly service. Then, proceed to choose whether you'd like to have the item shipped or picked up from a nearby store location. Choose to add the item to your cart, then select your cart in the top right of the webpage. On the following page, select "Continue to checkout." Enter or create a Walmart shopping account using your email and continue. Enter your shipping/store pickup details as well as your payment information, then press continue and place your final order.

The creeper bicycle is suitable for young fans aged 6-9 years old (Image via Mojang Studios/Dynacraft)

That's all there is to it. Along with the bicycle, you should receive a redemption code (likely via email or packaged with the product) that can be used in the game's Bedrock Edition to obtain your DLC helmet cosmetic. Once unlocked, the item should be located in the dressing room on the main menu, where you can then create or edit a character and apply the helmet.

All in all, if you have younger children or siblings who love Minecraft and want a new way to cruise in style, this creeper-themed bike might just be the remedy. Even better, the bicycle comes with a warranty on damage to the frame and fork, so any unforeseen circumstances can be handled thanks to being included in the merchandise's purchase price.