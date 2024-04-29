Minecraft announces creeper-themed bicycle

Minecraft's merchandise teams seemingly never sleep, and the beloved sandbox game created by Mojang Studios has announced a new children's bicycle in collaboration with Dynacraft. The announcement was made via the game's official X account, providing a purchase link to Walmart's online storefront where fans can order the bike for either direct in-store pickup or delivery.

With BMX wheel pegs, a removable creeper plush head, 18-inch wheels, training wheel options, and more, this creeper bike should appeal to younger fans of Minecraft who want to cruise in style. For those curious, it doesn't hurt to take a closer look at what this new piece of merch entails, its availability, and more.

What to know about the new Minecraft Dynacraft bicycle

Dynacraft's creeper-themed bicycle is advised for children ages 6-9 years (Image via Mojang/Dynacraft)

Currently available via Walmart's online storefront, the creeper-themed bicycle by Dynacraft is featured at a price point of US$94 before taxes and fees. It features a sturdy steel BMX bike frame complete with wheel pegs as well as a black and green color scheme with a water transfer effect depicting Mojang's most iconic hostile mob. It also possesses the following:

Custom plush creeper handlebar bag.

Front caliper brakes and rear coaster brakes for optimal safety.

Chain guard

Adjustable seat and adjustable/removable training wheels for young riders.

Limited warranty for any undue damage made to the bike frame or fork.

A closer look at the creeper-themed bicycle and its accompanying DLC helmet (Image via Mojang/Dynacraft)

According to the official shop listing, this new piece of Minecraft merchandise is suitable for young riders ages six to nine. Walmart also offers options for two- and three-year protection plans (priced at US$10 and US$20, respectively) for damages made to the bicycle. Moreover, buyers can also opt for an assembly service that will cost them approximately US$59 before any other applicable taxes or fees.

In addition to the bicycle, the X announcement by Minecraft's official account also points to a DLC helmet cosmetic with this purchase, which likely means young fans will receive a redeemable code to wear a creeper-themed helmet on their avatar in-game. Given that this downloadable helmet is a cosmetic item, it will likely be available in Bedrock Edition to make use of the Character Creator feature.

Whatever the case, if players have any young family members who love Minecraft as much as they do, this piece of merchandise may be one to keep an eye on. It may even be a great way to incentivize younger fans to learn how to ride a bike, as they can do so with one that has the stylings of one of their favorite games.