How to get music discs from creepers in Minecraft

Minecraft is full of different blocks and items. One of the most interesting items in the game is music discs. There are a total of thirteen music discs in the game that players can listen to. A new music disc called "Otherside" will be added to Minecraft with the upcoming 1.18 update.

Players can listen to "Otherside" by installing the latest snapshot or beta as it has already been added to them. Music discs are unique items, and creepers will drop them upon death. However, a few conditions need to be fulfilled for this to happen.

Getting music discs in Minecraft

Players cannot get a music disc from a creeper by simply killing it with a weapon. Creepers will only drop a music disc when they are killed by skeletons or stray. For those unaware, strays are a variant of skeletons found in cold regions of Minecraft.

If a creeper is killed by a TNT block ignited by a skeleton with an enchanted bow, the creeper will still drop a music disc. However, the odds of this happening are very low.

What music discs can players get from creepers?

Apart from pigstep, creepers can drop any music disc (Image via Minecraft)

Out of the thirteen music discs currently in the game, players can get twelve from creeper drops. The only music disc that is unobtainable from creepers is Pigstep. It is one of the fan-favorite music discs added to the game with the Minecraft 1.16 Nether update.

Other sources of music discs

A buried treasure may have music discs (Image via Minecraft)

Many of the music discs are also generated inside the loot chests of a few structures such as dungeons, strongholds, and bastions. The rarest music disc, the pigstep, is generated inside the chests of bastions. However, the chances of players finding it there are less than 6%.

How to use a music disc in Minecraft

A jukebox in the game (Image via Minecraft)

After a player has acquired a music disc, they can play it in a jukebox. To do so, they simply need to right-click on the jukebox while holding a music disc. Jukeboxes can be crafted using a diamond and any type of wood plank.

