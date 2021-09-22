How to get the Nameless Blade in Minecraft Dungeons

There are a ton of weapon and armor possibilities in Minecraft Dungeons, from daggers to scythes and everything in between. The game offers a much more diverse and much bigger weapon pool than Minecraft does, which is one aspect that players really enjoy.

One of the weapons that many players want to get is the Nameless Blade. The Nameless Blade is a unique melee weapon in Minecraft Dungeons and is a variant of the Cutlass. Here's how players can get it.

Where to find the Nameless Blade in Minecraft Dungeons

The Nameless Blade has a chance of dropping from any chest, mob, or boss in locations where the Cutlass is in the base loot. The Nameless Blade also has a small random chance to drop in Soggy Cave, Cacti Canyon, or Fiery Forge zones. It can also drop randomly from the Blacksmith in the Camp, but this is a small chance as well.

For those who purchase the DLC, the Nameless Blade can also be obtained in Lost Settlement and Crimson Forest. The item can also be purchased from the Piglin Merchant and the Luxury Merchant.

An Ancient Mob and the Cursed Presence can also give it to players. This is the most difficult way to obtain it, though, since Ancient Mobs are the most challenging levels in Minecraft Dungeons. The Nameless Blade is a unique weapon and is one of the most popular weapons players look for. It can do a ton of melee damage, which is very helpful on most levels.

The Nameless Blade has good stats and can make for a good combo weapon. (Image via Mojang)

The Nameless Blade can reach a power of 111 and a maximum health of over 1300, making it an incredibly strong weapon to have. There are several enchants which can be added to it (although it already comes enchanted) that can make it even stronger.

Radiance, Committed, Critical Hit, Freezing, Gravity, Exploding, Leeching, Rampaging, Sharpness and more can have the best effects on the Nameless Blade.

