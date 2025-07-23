How to get to the Nether in Minecraft Skyblock

Skyblock is a vastly popular custom game mode for Minecraft. Since a regular world offers nearly endless resources to you, many people in the community created a custom game mode where you have to survive on limited resources. You spawn on an island suspended in the air with the bare minimum resources. Even in this game mode, there is a way to enter the Nether and progress in the game.

Here is how you can step into the Nether in Minecraft Skyblock.

Note: This technique only applies to the original Skyblock map downloaded from the Skyblock.net website. These steps were tested in version 2.1 of the original Skyblock map.

Steps to enter the Nether in Minecraft Skyblock

1) Complete the initial progression stages

Progress through the early stages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After you spawn in the Skyblock map for the first time, you need to progress through the initial stages. First, you can expand the area around the tree to get all its resources, then chop it down and get more saplings from its leaves. After a while, you can start making a cobblestone generator so that you can get infinite cobblestone to expand your base area. You can also progress from wooden tools to stone tools.

After progressing this far, you will notice that there is another island in the distance made entirely of stone. And sandstone blocks. It will have a cactus and another chest. Since you will have enough cobblestone, you can easily bridge your way to the next island.

2) Create the Nether portal and light it with wood and lava

Build a nether portal and light it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After you reach the sandstone island in Skyblock, you will find yet another chest with 10 obsidian blocks in it, which is essential for making a Nether portal. You can make a 10-block nether portal by placing cobblestone in all four corners.

After making the portal, the toughest part will be to light it correctly. This will require wood and lava, since you will not have flint and steel by this point. You need to create an area where you can place lava with a bucket and place wood planks so that it burns into the portal's frame, essentially lighting it. The picture above showcases exactly how you need to place lava and wood planks to light the portal.

There are chances that you need to place more than two wooden planks and keep trying until you light the portal. Hence, you need to first make a decent tree farm area that has ample wood for the future.

