How to get netherite easily in Minecraft 1.17 update

Many players are having a hard time finding diamonds in the Minecraft 1.17 update. Some players may be wondering if the netherite generation is also affected in the Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

As the Caves and Cliffs update only changes the overworld generation, the nether realm is completely safe from the side effects of this update. Players can still find the rare ancient debris the same old way.

Ancient debris is one of the rarest ores in Minecraft. By smelting ancient debris, players can get a netherite scrap. Use four netherite scraps and four gold ingots to craft a netherite ingot. Players can use a netherite ingot to upgrade a diamond tool weapon, armor, or item to netherite.

Get netherite in Minecraft 1.17

Explosive mining

Bed mining (Image via Reddit)

Ancient debris has one of the highest blast resistance in Minecraft. This means it can withstand all types of explosions as ancient debris is mainly surrounded by netherrack blocks, which have a low blast resistance.

Due to this, players can use explosive items to mine netherite in Minecraft.

There are three standard options for explosive mining:

TNTs

Beds

End crystals

Using end crystals can be pretty costly since players will need glass, eye of ender, and ghast tear. Compared to this, beds and TNTs are a cheap way to blast netherrack away. Players have a high chance of finding ancient debris around Y-level 15.

Some players may not know that beds explode in the nether realm if a player tries to see sleep on it. Using this mechanism, players can cause large explosions in the nether realm. However, players have to be safe while doing this as the explosion can kill players too.

Interested players can watch this video on YouTube by ibxtoycat to learn about explosive mining in Minecraft. Players can place a block in front of them to reduce blast damage to almost zero.

Strip mining

Strip mining (Image via Minecraft)

Strip mining with an efficiency level 4 or 5 pickaxe is another amazing way to find ancient debris in Minecraft. Players can instantly mine netherrack blocks with a high-level efficiency pickaxe.

Players can strip mining at height levels 14-15 to find lots of ancient debris. Compared to explosive mining, this method is pretty safe but slow.

Bastion remnants

Bastion remnant (Image via Minecraft)

While bastion remnants are known for their dangerous brute piglins and gold blocks, players can also find ancient debris or netherite ingots in the bastion's loot chests. But be careful, as both piglins and brute piglins will attack any player who opens a chest.

For amazing Minecraft videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel

Edited by suwaidfazal