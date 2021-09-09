Mycelium blocks in Minecraft are a rare variant of the dirt block. These blocks can only be found in mushroom field biomes and they have a very unique look. The blocks appear to be dark purple on top with particle effects that resemble spores.

Mycelium blocks can only be mined with the Silk Touch enchantment, and trying to mine them with anything else will only drop dirt. Killing an Enderman who is holding a mycelium block is another way to obtain it. If mycelium blocks are placed next to regular dirt blocks, the mycelium can spread. If there are any plants on the dirt before it turns to mycelium, it will make the plant pop out of the ground.

How to get rid of mycelium in Minecraft

Mycelium and grass blocks (Image via Minecraft)

While mycelium blocks have a few uses in Minecraft, such as growing mushrooms, an infestation of it can be devastating. Mycelium can destroy farms, ruin landscapes, and more. Since mycelium is a type of mold, it spreads very quickly.

Getting rid of mycelium blocks in Minecraft version 1.13 and below

Mycelium with water running on it (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft version 1.13 and below, getting rid of mycelium was quite easy. Letting water flow over the blocks would decay the mold and destroy it. However, after version 1.13 was released, this feature was removed. Getting rid of mycelium in versions 1.14+ is hard, but still possible.

Getting rid of mycelium blocks in Minecraft version 1.14 and above

Getting rid of mycelium can be tricky, however, it can only spread if there is light. While it is a tedious process, building a roof over mycelium blocks to decrease the light value to below four will help stop the growth. Players should also place a block directly on top of the mycelium. A popular block to place on top is netherrack as it mines very fast, so the cleanup will not take much time.

