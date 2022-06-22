How to get seagrass in Minecraft 1.19

Released during Minecraft's 1.13 update known as "Update Aquatic," seagrass is a non-solid block that grows in ocean biomes with the exception of frozen oceans. This is because the biome's waters are too cold to facilitate most plant life.

Seagrass possesses a few uses in the game. It can be used to breed turtles and can be placed in a composter to generate bone meal. It can also speed the growth of a baby turtle into an adult.

The good news for players is that seagrass is quite accessible and shouldn't be too difficult to find in normal game worlds.

Players can find, loot or generate their own seagrass in Minecraft 1.19

Seagrass should be one of the easier materials to find in Minecraft, as it grows quite abundantly in ocean biomes. Obviously, this excludes players from finding it in certain world types, such as superflat worlds, but otherwise, finding an ocean shouldn't be too tricky.

It's also possible to directly generate your own seagrass or loot it from mobs, expanding on the methods to obtain the plant block for further use.

Methods to obtain seagrass in Minecraft version 1.19

Locate the nearest ocean biome. As long as the biome isn't a frozen ocean biome, it should contain a plentiful amount of seagrass. To find oceans, players should look for large bodies of water near beach or stone shore biomes. If players are having a hard time and need a little assistance, they can use the locate command if they have cheats enabled. They can enter "/locate biome Minecraft:warm_ocean" to find a nearby ocean biome with warm enough climate to facilitate seagrass growth. In addition to finding a biome, players can use bone meal to create their seagrass. In Java Edition, players can apply bone meal to any non-transparent block as well as dirt, coarse dirt, sand, red sand or gravel. In addition to these block types, Bedrock Edition players can also use bone meal on clay. As long as these blocks are underwater, the bone meal should generate a decent amount of seagrass per use. If all else fails, it's possible to loot seagrass from turtles. A killed turtle can drop up to two pieces of seagrass. However, if players use the looting enchantment on their weapon to kill the turtle, they can increase the amount of seagrass dropped.

It's important to note that once players find their seagrass blocks, they can only be harvested with shears. The only exception to this rule is if players loot seagrass directly from turtles. Otherwise, shears must be used, as breaking seagrass with any other tool will simply break the seagrass blocks without dropping anything.

Fortunately, shears can be constructed from only two iron ingots, making them one of the easiest tools to assemble in the game. A pair of shears should be more than enough to accrue a large amount of seagrass to fit a player's needs for the foreseeable future.

