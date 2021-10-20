How to get souls in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons took some basic features of Minecraft and ran with them. It maintains several aspects of the original game, but it also has a ton of new features and items that are well beyond what standard Minecraft offers. This is a big reason why so many players have played the hit dungeon crawler since it was released in 2020.

One of those aspects is souls, which are only present in Minecraft Dungeons. Souls are useful in the game, but can only be acquired in certain ways. Here's how to get them and what to use them for.

Getting souls in Minecraft Dungeons

Souls are a consumable item in Minecraft Dungeons. They can be obtained by killing mobs and later be used as a power source for certain artifacts that require souls.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame A true adventurer puts their soul into everything they do. And the truest adventurers put other people’s souls in it, too! A true adventurer puts their soul into everything they do. And the truest adventurers put other people’s souls in it, too! https://t.co/sjvo4iA5of

Souls can only be collected while an artifact is equipped that can use them, so they are often not collected. Additionally, some armor, enchantments and weapons can increase the amount of souls you get from killing a single mob. Also, no souls will be collected if the player kills mobs with an artifact that uses them.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame There are already plenty of lost souls dwelling the dungeons, so you might as well add another shockwave’s worth! There are already plenty of lost souls dwelling the dungeons, so you might as well add another shockwave’s worth! https://t.co/5Ian8MR8GL

The following melee weapons used are related to souls in Minecraft Dungeons:

Eternal Knife

Frost Scythe

Jailor's Scythe

Moon Daggers

Soul Fists

Soul Knife

Soul Scythe

Truthseeker

Skull Scythe

The following ranged weapons are also related to souls:

Bow of Lost Souls

The Bow of Lost Souls is one of the best bows in the game (Image via Mojang)

Feral Soul Crossbow

Nocturnal Bow

Shivering Bow

Soul Bow

Soul Crossbow

Soul Hunter Crossbow

Voidcaller

There are several armors that are also related:

Dark Armor

Frost Bite

Grim Armor

Mystery Armor

Phantom Armor

Soul Robe

Souldancer Robe

Titan's Shroud

Verdant Robe

Wither Armor

The Gaurdian Armor

Finally, these artifacts use souls:

Corrupted Beacon

Corrupted Pumpkin

Harvester

Lightning Rod

Soul Healer

Torment Quiver

Soul Lantern

Minecraft Dungeons players should know which weapons are useful for souls and which artifacts need them so they can equip weapons to get more, like the soul knife that provides two souls per kill.

