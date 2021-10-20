How to get souls in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons took some basic features of Minecraft and ran with them. It maintains several aspects of the original game, but it also has a ton of new features and items that are well beyond what standard Minecraft offers. This is a big reason why so many players have played the hit dungeon crawler since it was released in 2020.
One of those aspects is souls, which are only present in Minecraft Dungeons. Souls are useful in the game, but can only be acquired in certain ways. Here's how to get them and what to use them for.
Getting souls in Minecraft Dungeons
Souls are a consumable item in Minecraft Dungeons. They can be obtained by killing mobs and later be used as a power source for certain artifacts that require souls.
Souls can only be collected while an artifact is equipped that can use them, so they are often not collected. Additionally, some armor, enchantments and weapons can increase the amount of souls you get from killing a single mob. Also, no souls will be collected if the player kills mobs with an artifact that uses them.
The following melee weapons used are related to souls in Minecraft Dungeons:
- Eternal Knife
- Frost Scythe
- Jailor's Scythe
- Moon Daggers
- Soul Fists
- Soul Knife
- Soul Scythe
- Truthseeker
- Skull Scythe
The following ranged weapons are also related to souls:
- Bow of Lost Souls
- Feral Soul Crossbow
- Nocturnal Bow
- Shivering Bow
- Soul Bow
- Soul Crossbow
- Soul Hunter Crossbow
- Voidcaller
There are several armors that are also related:
- Dark Armor
- Frost Bite
- Grim Armor
- Mystery Armor
- Phantom Armor
- Soul Robe
- Souldancer Robe
- Titan's Shroud
- Verdant Robe
- Wither Armor
- The Gaurdian Armor
Finally, these artifacts use souls:
- Corrupted Beacon
- Corrupted Pumpkin
- Harvester
- Lightning Rod
- Soul Healer
- Torment Quiver
- Soul Lantern
Minecraft Dungeons players should know which weapons are useful for souls and which artifacts need them so they can equip weapons to get more, like the soul knife that provides two souls per kill.