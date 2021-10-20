×
Create
Notifications

How to get souls in Minecraft Dungeons

Souls come from slain mobs in Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)
Souls come from slain mobs in Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 20, 2021 06:31 AM IST
Feature

Minecraft Dungeons took some basic features of Minecraft and ran with them. It maintains several aspects of the original game, but it also has a ton of new features and items that are well beyond what standard Minecraft offers. This is a big reason why so many players have played the hit dungeon crawler since it was released in 2020.

One of those aspects is souls, which are only present in Minecraft Dungeons. Souls are useful in the game, but can only be acquired in certain ways. Here's how to get them and what to use them for.

Getting souls in Minecraft Dungeons

Souls are a consumable item in Minecraft Dungeons. They can be obtained by killing mobs and later be used as a power source for certain artifacts that require souls.

A true adventurer puts their soul into everything they do. And the truest adventurers put other people’s souls in it, too! https://t.co/sjvo4iA5of

Souls can only be collected while an artifact is equipped that can use them, so they are often not collected. Additionally, some armor, enchantments and weapons can increase the amount of souls you get from killing a single mob. Also, no souls will be collected if the player kills mobs with an artifact that uses them.

There are already plenty of lost souls dwelling the dungeons, so you might as well add another shockwave’s worth! https://t.co/5Ian8MR8GL

The following melee weapons used are related to souls in Minecraft Dungeons:

  • Eternal Knife
  • Frost Scythe
  • Jailor's Scythe
  • Moon Daggers
  • Soul Fists
  • Soul Knife
  • Soul Scythe
  • Truthseeker
  • Skull Scythe

The following ranged weapons are also related to souls:

  • Bow of Lost Souls
The Bow of Lost Souls is one of the best bows in the game (Image via Mojang)
The Bow of Lost Souls is one of the best bows in the game (Image via Mojang)
  • Feral Soul Crossbow
  • Nocturnal Bow
  • Shivering Bow
  • Soul Bow
  • Soul Crossbow
  • Soul Hunter Crossbow
  • Voidcaller

There are several armors that are also related:

  • Dark Armor
  • Frost Bite
  • Grim Armor
  • Mystery Armor
  • Phantom Armor
  • Soul Robe
  • Souldancer Robe
  • Titan's Shroud
  • Verdant Robe
  • Wither Armor
  • The Gaurdian Armor

Finally, these artifacts use souls:

Also Read

  • Corrupted Beacon
  • Corrupted Pumpkin
  • Harvester
  • Lightning Rod
  • Soul Healer
  • Torment Quiver
  • Soul Lantern

Minecraft Dungeons players should know which weapons are useful for souls and which artifacts need them so they can equip weapons to get more, like the soul knife that provides two souls per kill.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी