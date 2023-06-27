How to get Sound of Music achievement in Minecraft

Minecraft's various achievements and advancements ensure that you don't get bored easily, even when you aren't adventuring or building. With each sequential in-game update, new achievements/advancements tend to be introduced, allowing completionists to finish even more tasks to get closer to their goals. One such achievement is known simply as the "Sound of Music."

The title is a reference to the classic film The Sound of Music, where a young Austrian woman is sent to the home of a widowed naval officer to look after his seven children. In specificity, the achievement points to the song The Hills Are Alive, which is performed in a mountain meadow.

To accomplish this Minecraft achievement, you need to recreate the scene where the song takes place in the film.

How to unlock the "Sound of Music" achievement as of Minecraft 1.20

To snag this particular Minecraft achievement, you need to recreate the iconic scene in the film by playing some music in a mountain meadow. This is specifically accomplished by placing a jukebox block and inserting a music disc within it to activate it while the jukebox is resting in a meadow biome.

Fortunately, meadow biomes aren't particularly tough to find in Minecraft as long as you are enjoying a standard world. Jukeboxes are easy to craft as well. That just leaves the music discs, which are looted from generated structures or found by brushing suspicious gravel within trail ruins.

How to get the "Sound of Music" achievement in Minecraft 1.20

Start by creating a jukebox block. This can be crafted by combining eight wooden plank blocks of any type with a diamond. The diamond should be placed in the center of the crafting grid and surrounded by wooden planks in the crafting table UI. Next up, snag a music disc. The best chance you have of finding one without using Creative Mode or commands is to search dungeons and woodland mansions, as these structures have a roughly 21% chance to pop up in loot chests. They can be found elsewhere, such as ancient cities, bastion remnants, strongholds, buried treasure, and brushing suspicious gravel blocks within trail ruins, but at diminished appearance rates. With your jukebox and disc in your inventory, find a meadow biome. These generate at the foot of most large mountains and are noted for their teal grass coloration and abundance of flowers. If you're stuck, you can always use the command "/locate biome meadow" to get the coordinates to the nearest meadow. Once you've found the meadow, simply place the jukebox block and insert the music disc. The achievement/advancement should unlock.

Sound of Music is far from the most difficult Minecraft achievement to obtain, but getting the music disc tied to it can take a little while. Regardless, once you unlock this achievement, you can move on to the more daunting and difficult options provided by Mojang.

As long as the jukebox is activated with the music disc, the achievement should unlock, and there's no reason to stick around and listen to the music unless you just happen to enjoy the tune.

