How to get Super Sonic achievement in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is full of different achievements, and more are being added all the time. One such achievement is "Super Sonic," which requires players to move through a 1x1 block area at a speed of 40 meters per second or above while flying with Elytra.

For many Minecraft players, this can be a difficult task. Elytra flight takes some getting used to, and controlling your midair movement becomes more difficult as you gain speed. Even worse is the risk of injury and death from high-speed collisions with blocks, which armour cannot protect against after a certain in-air velocity.

Despite this, it is entirely possible to achieve the goal, and there are some methods to make the process less difficult.

An Easier Way to Get Super Sonic in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

A player-made gap to fly through to achieve the Super Sonic achievement (Image via u/One_Stay7263/Reddit)

There are various ways for Minecraft players to make getting Super Sonic a little easier. One of the most helpful options requires using the natural momentum from falling and activating one's Elytra shortly before landing. This ensures the player can maneuver smoothly as they fly while maintaining the requisite speed necessary to unlock the Bedrock Edition achievement.

Getting Super Sonic in Minecraft via Fall Momentum

Create a 3x3 platform on the surface of the water with a hole in its center. Build a tower of blocks at least 40 blocks high (though it can be higher) adjacent to the 1x1 hole in the platform. At the top of the tower built in Step 2, build an identical platform to the one built in Step 1. Ensure that the platform is directly mirroring the one on the surface of the water. This will prevent you from falling and missing the hole on the bottom platform. Jump from the top platform and fall towards the hole in the bottom platform. When you're approximately ten blocks from reaching the hole on the bottom, activate your Elytra. Be sure you're facing downward, as activating the Elytra while facing forward may cause you to fly outside the needed trajectory. If done correctly, you should fly through the bottom platform's hole at high velocity, striking the water afterwards to slow your descent.

This method may require a few repetitions to master, especially if a player has built a tower that is exactly 40 blocks tall. Triggering the achievement in these conditions can be a little tricky at times, but with enough attempts, you should be able to snag this difficult Minecraft achievement fairly quickly.

If this strategy does not work for you, there are numerous other options available that have been shared by other members of the Minecraft community. If the tower trick isn't working, it might be a good idea to look into other methods available on social media, as there are plenty to choose from.

