Top 6 rarest achievements in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft has a gigantic world filled with an endless amount of possibilities. The biggest factor that sets it apart from other games is that players are spawned in without any prior tutorial or training.

While this might add to the "exploration" and "discovery" aspects of the game, many players might need a guiding force to nudge them in the right direction. This is where achievements come in.

Achievements in Minecraft's Bedrock Edition are the counterparts of advancements in Minecraft Java. They guide players through the game by creating small tasks for them and celebrating the completion of each task. Achievements can be as simple as cutting down wood to defeating the Ender Dragon or the upcoming Warden.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the author.

Minecraft Bedrock: 6 of the rarest achievements in the game

6) The Beginning?

Like "cover me in debris," the beginning achievement is quite well known. The achievement is given to players who successfully summon the wither boss. The wither is one of the strongest mobs in Minecraft. It floats and hovers above the ground and shoots skulls towards players that explode on impact, proving to be lethal to players.

5) Super Sonic

Super sonic is a bedrock exclusive achievement that requires players to equip the elytra and fly through a gap or space that is 1x1 in size, with players' speed being no less than 40 m/s.

Players might know that hitting any surface when flying using an elytra deals a moderate amount of damage. If players move fast when this happens, they can be killed. This is what makes the achievement so challenging and, therefore, rare.

4) Overpowered

The overpowered achievement looks simple on the surface. It requires players to eat an enchanted golden apple, also known as a "god" or" notch" apple. The challenge arises when players try to find one of these powerful sources of food.

Enchanted apples have an extremely low chance of spawning in the world. They can be found in structures like Dungeons, Mineshafts, Bastion Remnants, Desert Temples, Ruined Portals, and Woodland Mansions. The chances of them spawning in these structures vary from 1.4% to 6.5%, in addition to each chest only spawning one of them.

3) Moskstraumen

The Moskstraumen achievement is another one that can be labeled "rare" due to the items required to earn it. The achievement requires players to make and activate a conduit. Making a conduit requires two rare ingredients.

One is the nautilus shell (8 required for a conduit), which can be obtained rarely from fishing or from the wandering trader (5 at a time). The other crafting ingredient is the heart of the sea, one of which is needed to craft a conduit. The heart of the sea is only found in buried treasure chests, which can be a pain to find and require a map from the cartographer villager.

2) Cover me in debris

One of Minecraft's most well-publicized achievements, cover me in debris, focuses on having players equipped with a full set of netherite armor. The challenge this presents is that netherite is one of the rarest materials in the game (aside from emerald ore). Additionally, making netherite ingots has a few different steps to it.

Players must first find ancient debris, which has a maximum chance of 0.004% to be generated per chunk in the nether. Ancient debris is smelted into netherite scrap, which is then made into netherite ingots. It takes four netherite ingots to change a full set of diamond armor into netherite armor.

1) The Beaconator

This achievement requires Minecraft players to set up a fully powered beacon. While it does not specify which material to use for the beacon, it is still a tedious task. Building a beacon has two aspects: the first is the beacon itself, which is made using obsidian, glass, and a nether star. Nether stars are rare items that are only obtained when players defeat the abomination that is the wither boss.

The second aspect is the beacon's pyramid. Beacon pyramids require many resource blocks like iron, gold, diamond, emerald, and netherite blocks. Crafting each of these blocks requires players to grind for a significant amount of time as one resource block requires tons of metal ingots, which take time to collect. This makes the Beaconator quite a rare achievement in Minecraft.

