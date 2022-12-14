List of music discs available in Minecraft (2022)

A vast sandbox game like Minecraft is bound to have countless items and blocks. A few new items are introduced in each major update. Music discs are a unique item in the game that may not help the player on their survival journey but might entertain them with calming melodies.

The secret about music discs is that parrots and allays dance when it's being played.

Music discs in Minecraft

Music discs are rare items that players can throw into a jukebox. If unaware, a jukebox is a block that can be crafted using eight planks of any type and a diamond. One can use this block to play music by inserting music discs.

Once in a while, new music discs are added to the game through updates. Players love the addition of new music discs, making them a significant part of Minecraft updates.

List of music discs

As of version 1.19, a total of fifteen music discs can be found in the game:

13

cat

blocks

chirp

far

mall

mellohi

stal

strad

ward

11

wait

otherside

5

Pigstep

"5" is one of the most recent music discs added with the Minecraft 1.19 update on June 7, 2022. It is the only craftable one as well.

Except for "otherside" and "5", all the other discs in Minecraft are composed by the same artist: C418. Lena Raine is the composer of the "otherside" music disc, while "5" was composed by Samuel Åberg.

How to get music discs

Mob drops and loot chests are two sources of music discs (Image via Mojang)

Except for "5", no other music disc can be acquired through crafting. In fact, they can only be obtained from loot chests of a few structures or mob drops.

To craft "5", players need nine disc fragments. These extremely rare items generate as loot inside Ancient cities' chests. A player's chances of finding a disk fragment in one of these chests are only 29.8%. This probability is the same on both Bedrock and Java Edition.

The structures that may have a music disc inside their chests are Dungeons, Ancient City, Woodland Mansion, Bastion Remnants, and Strongholds. Buried treasures in Minecraft Bedrock Edition may also have "mellohi" and "wait" music discs.

The chances of players finding one from a loot chest are the highest when exploring the chests of Dungeons and Woodland Mansions.

Creepers always drop a random music disc when killed by a skeleton or stray. It could be any disc, aside from the new ones: 5, Pigstep, and otherside.

Uses of music discs

Music needs to be played for allays to be duplicated (Image via Mojang)

Aside from playing music with a jukebox, music discs serve one more purpose in Minecraft 1.19. These have become essential for duplicating allays, the newly added mob in the game.

While playing a disc, a jukebox can be placed next to comparators to send redstone signals. The strength of the signal depends on the music disc being played.

