Top 5 most useful mob drops in Minecraft

In the world of Minecraft, there are many creatures to interact with, both natural and magical. Almost every living entity in the game contains an item, which they drop when they are killed.

Some items are common and are for normal use, but some rare and crucial items can change the way players play the game, forever.

Top 5 mob item drops in Minecraft

There are many mobs which drop various items which are important. But these items are some of the most important and game-changing of them all.

5) Iron Golem - Iron Ingots

Iron Golem drops Iron Ingot (Image via happygamer)

Early in Minecraft, the most important resource becomes having loads of iron and mining for iron can be tiresome. Enter, Iron Golem. Iron Golem is a powerful neutral mob that drops Iron Ingots when killed. If players make an iron farm and constantly farm Iron Ingot, it is hugely beneficial early in the game.

4) Enderman - Ender Pearls

Endermen drops Ender pearl (Image via Lucas Gamer, YouTube)

The long, scary creatures of Minecraft are known Endermen. They are moderately powerful neutral mobs which will only attack if a player stares at them for long. They occasionally drop Ender Pearls.

These are very essential to progress in the game as they are crafted into the Eye of Ender. Ender Pearls can also make players teleport wherever they are thrown. This speciality is of great help to players in traversal.

3) Shulker - Shulker Shells

Shulker and it's shell in Minecraft (Image via commandgeek, YouTube)

Shulker are hostile mobs which are found in End Cities. These are dangerous mobs as they shoot players with Shulker Bullets. When destroyed, they drop Shulker Shells. This is a huge game-changer for how players transport and store items.

Shulker Shells crafted with a chest give Shulker Boxes, which can store 30 stacks worth of items and then be stored in a player's inventory taking only one space.

2) Blaze - Blaze Rods

Blaze and Blaze rods (Image via Sportskeeda)

Blaze Rods are one of those items without which it is impossible to progress further in Minecraft. Blaze Rods are dropped by a hostile mob called Blaze, and these can be found in the Nether Fortress. They spawn from a Blaze Spawner.

Blaze Rods give out Blaze Powder, which can then be crafted with Ender Pearl to obtain Eye of Ender, which lets you find a Stronghold. They are also an essential fuel for brewing any potion.

1) Wither - Nether Star

Wither drops Nether Star (Image via custom cursor)

Wither is a boss mob in Minecraft, which is summoned by placing Soul Sand and Wither Skulls. It is an ultra-difficult mob to destroy. But once killed, it will drop the Nether Star.

Nether Star can change the way players survive and play drastically. Nether Star can be crafted into a Beacon. After placing the Beacon on the Iron block pyramid, it can give players various power-ups for as long as they want.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of its writer.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi