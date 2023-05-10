How to get The Power of Books advancement in Minecraft 1.20 update?

Mojang is about to release the new Minecraft 1.20 update for their old sandbox title. This update will once again add a bunch of exciting new features to the game, from biomes to mobs, blocks, and items. Apart from these major features, several smaller tweaks and additions were made. One of them is new advancements that you can achieve while interacting with new features.

Advancements are certain rewards or milestones you reach and receive once you finish a certain activity in the game. There is a brand new advancement called 'The Power of Books' coming to the Minecraft 1.20 update. It is a fairly easy advancement to achieve in the game since it only requires a few blocks and items. Here is a simple step-by-step method to achieve it when the update drops.

Steps to get The Power of Books advancement in the Minecraft 1.20 update

1) Craft items needed to get the advancement

Craft comparator, chiseled bookshelf, and books in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

You must first craft a redstone comparator, a chiseled bookshelf, and some books to achieve the advancement.

A redstone comparator is crafted by combining three redstone torches, one nether quartz, and three stone blocks. The blocks can be placed horizontally at the bottom, with the nether quartz in the middle and three redstone torches surrounding them.

A chiseled bookshelf can be crafted using three wood slabs and six planks. Three planks can be placed horizontally on the bottom and top rows of the crafting table, while three slabs can be placed in the middle row.

Finally, books can be crafted using three paper items and one leather item. Remember, you can also use enchanted books and book and quill.

2) Placement of blocks and items to get the advancement

The chiseled bookshelf must have books on it, and the redstone comparator should be attached to it in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once all the blocks and items are crafted, you can place them in a certain way to get 'The Power of Books' advancement.

First, place the chiseled bookshelf anywhere. Then, place some books inside the blocks in any order. Finally, you can place the redstone comparator such that the two redstone lights are adjacent to the chiseled bookshelf block. Additionally, the comparator must be placed on the opposite side of the room where the books are stored.

If everything is done correctly, the redstone comparator will read the redstone signal emitted by the chiseled bookshelf, and you will get 'The Power of Books' advancement in the game.

Using chiseled bookshelves in redstone contraptions

The new chiseled bookshelf block is brilliant for redstone enthusiasts, as they get another block to use in their redstone contraptions. With each book placed in the block, it emits from one to six levels of redstone signal.

One of the best ways to use the bookshelf is to create a hidden room that can be accessed by adding or removing a certain book from a particular chiseled bookshelf block.

