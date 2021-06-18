How to get tinted glass in Minecraft easily

Mojang has released the first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update on June 8th, 2021. The most anticipated update of the year was divided into two parts by Mojang, with only the first half being released for now.

The first half of the Caves & Cliffs update boasts three new mobs and new items like spyglass and copper. The main cave and mountain update changes are going to be introduced in the second part of the update, which is scheduled to be released later this year in winter.

Tinted glass is one of the new items added to the game. This type of glass is slightly darker than regular black stained glass but not completely opaque. Mobs won't suffocate inside the tinted glass as it is not a solid block.

This glass doesn't allow any light to pass through it, so if a hollow cube of tinted glass is made, the inside of the cube will be completely dark. Like most items and blocks in Minecraft, the tinted glass will drop as an item when broken, unlike regular glass. This article will teach players how to get tinted glass in Minecraft version 1.17.

Get tinted glass in Minecraft easily

Tinted glass can be crafted like regular glass using the following items:

1) Amethyst shards

Different stages of Amethyst shards and Amethyst Cluster (Image via digminecraft)

These beautiful shards can be obtained by mining a fully grown amethyst cluster with a pickaxe. Amethyst clusters are found in amethyst geodes which are naturally generated in the Minecraft world. Amethyst cluster is the fourth growth stage of amethyst budding, which is the final stage.

An amethyst cluster will drop four amethyst crystals when mined using an iron pickax or better with fortune enchantment, or else it will drop two shards.

Glass recipe (Image via digminecraft)

2) Glass

Along with amethyst shards, players also need regular glass to craft tinted glass. Ordinary glass is easy to make by smelting sand in a furnace.

How to craft tinted glass

Tinted glass recipe (Image via Zacktivate)

To craft tinted glass, players need to place four amethyst shards, one in the middle of each side of the 3x3 grid of the crafting table with one glass in the middle of the grid.

They can also search for the recipe in the recipe book.

For amazing Minecraft videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel

Edited by Gautham Balaji