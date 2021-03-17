How to get a trident in Minecraft

Finding tridents can be difficult in Minecraft, since they cannot be crafted and very rare.

Tridents were added to Minecraft in the Aquatic update. Compared to all other weapons in the game, the trident is a unique weapon, and one of the rarest items. Fighting aquatic mobs underwater can be scary. Players have to keep their breathing in check, and cannot use a bow underwater. Tridents are the perfect weapon for underwater battles.

With Impaling V Enchantment, tridents can deal massive damage to aquatic animals. On a rainy day, players can fly using a riptide-enchanted trident. Using the channeling enchantment, they can summon lightning strikes on mobs during a thunderstorm. Here's how gamers can obtain this powerful weapon.

Obtaining a trident in Minecraft

Unfortunately, there is no way to craft a trident in Minecraft. The only means to get them is by killing drowned. There is an 0.53% chance of getting a trident after killing a drowned holding the trident. Players can improve their chances by using a looting III sword for killing these mobs.

Drowned can spawn in rivers and ocean biomes. Players have a better chance of finding these rare mobs in oceans than rivers. Drowned like to spawn in dark areas of oceans. The deep ocean biome is an excellent spot to find drowned.

Sadly, not every drowned spawns with a trident in-hand. Only 6.25% drowned [15% on Bedrock] will spawn a trident. Players will have to explore a lot to find a single trident.

The effective way to get tridents in Minecraft is by making a trident farm. There are farms for almost all items in this game. This drowned farm design by YouTuber Chapman can efficiently provide 3-4 tridents in an hour.

Trident: Enchantments and uses

There are seven different enchantments available for tridents (Image via Minecraft)

Finding a trident is a grind, but after that, using the proper enchantments comes first. There are many types of enchantments for the trident, and each gives a significant buff to it.

There are seven different enchantments available for tridents in Minecraft: Impaling, Channeling, Riptide, Unbreaking, Mending, Loyalty, and the Curse of Vanishing.

Mending is the first enchantment players should get on these weapons. Tridents dropped by drowned have very low durability. They might break from a few throws and melee attacks, so players can fix tridents in no time by using Mending.

After Mending, gamers should go for the Impaling and Unbreaking enchantments. The latter increases the durability of tridents by 100%, 200%, and 300%, depending on their level.

With the Impaling enchantment, players will be able to deal more damage to aquatic mobs, such as drowned, guardians, and elder guardians.

Tridents can help players fly or swim quicker (Image via Minecraft)

Players can enchant their tridents with either channeling or riptide. Using the former, they can summon lightning upon other gamers and mobs in a thunderstorm.

This way, players can turn creepers into charged creepers and get decorative mob heads. The Riptide enchantment lets players fly during rain or travel underwater quicker.