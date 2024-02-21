How to get and use 3D skins in Minecraft

Minecraft lets you make your own player skin or download it from popular websites. This is a great way of standing out from the crowd by looking unique. But with 3D skins, you can elevate the uniqueness. The 3D Skin Layers mod by developer tr7zw renders normal 2D skin into 3D by adding depth to different regions. What’s even better is that this mod is very easy to download and available for both Fabric and Forge mod launchers.

Here’s how you can get and use 3D skins in Minecraft.

3D Skins Minecraft Mod

The 3D Skin Layers mod renders 2D skin to 3D skin, so you don't have to download 3D skins. The mod will convert your already present 2D skin into a 3D version. You can download any skin you like from popular websites like namemc.

To download the mod, head over to Modrinth or Curseforge to their official page, "Skin Layers 3D" by tr7zw, and download the latest version of the pack that matches your game’s version. Depending on the mod launcher you use, Forge or Fabric, download the compatible mod version.

After the download, head over to the Minecraft game files and look for the folder that says "mods." Since you already have a mod launcher installed, the mod folder should be present. Here’s how to download the Fabric mod launcher easily.

3D Skin Layers versions for download (image via Modrinth)

Paste the 3D Skin Layers mod files into the "mods" folder of the game; this should do the trick. Initiate the game using any launcher, but remember to load the modded version to be able to use the 3D Skin Layers mod.

Launch the game, and in the settings, you should be able to see a 3D skin option. Click on it to enable it, and you are done. Your player’s skin, as well as those of others, will have a 3D texture on it. You can download any trending Minecraft skins, and this mod will work on it.

The mod creates minute texture on the player’s skin, extruding and beveling different colors to give it depth and height. The difference between a 2D skin and a 3D skin is day and night. But this unique look comes at a processing cost.

Since the mod renders normal skins in 3D, it does require a good amount of processing. You need a decently powerful computer to run this mod, especially if you already have a few mods installed. This mod might cause the game to run choppy on low-powered computers.

As a measure to reduce the processing load, the mod turns 3D skins into Vanilla 2D texture once the player moves more than 12 blocks away from other players. This mod can take up a lot of resources, especially if you are running other heavy mods, such as the Better Minecraft mod.