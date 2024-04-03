How to get and use floatater blocks in Minecraft Poisonous Potato update

Minecraft received a big update as part of the April Fools’ joke, pleasantly surprising everyone. The new updates add a host of new features, mobs, items, and even five different biomes to the game. But one of the most interesting items is the floatater block which, despite having a silly name, along with the lashing potato, are some of the best additions to the game.

So, how do you get the floatater block and what exactly can it be used for? Here’s everything you need to know about this hidden gem.

The floatater block in Minecraft

Making the floatater (image via Mojang Studios)

The floatater is a block in Minecraft that when activated with a redstone signal, works as a powered rocket block. It can carry other blocks and items, and even players. This way, you can stand on top of it and activate the signal to go up. Do note that these are all experimental features specific to the poisonous potato dimension.

You can use this block to make anything that needs to be moved in one direction. The most common use of this block is a rocket ship. Since it can carry other blocks and items, you can even keep TNT and make a missile out of this block. A Minecraft player has already made a missile using this block.

The floatater looks like a mix between a smoker and a quartz block, but surprisingly, none of these two items are needed to make it. To make this interesting new block, you must have poisonous potatoes, a hot potato, and a floatato. The floatato is not the same as the floatater.

Making the floatato (Image via Mojang Studios)

To make the floatato, you need to place eight poisonous potatoes in the crafting grid and a Ghast tear at the center of it. Another interesting thing about the floatato is that they generate clouds in the poisonous potato dimension.

Once you have the floatato, you can make the floatater. The names can get confusing, but you will get used to it. Open the crafting table and place three poisonous potatoes on the top row of the grid. Then, place a hot potato at the center and fill the rest of the grid with five floatato. That’s all you have to do to get the floatater in Minecraft.

Astonishingly, the developers at Mojang Studios have put in so much effort for the April Fools' update. It’s exciting to think what more will come for the Minecraft 1.21 update before it is officially released.