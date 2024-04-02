Minecraft player creates a working missile in April Fools 2024 snapshot

A Minecraft player has created a working missile in the new biome added to the game. The title received a very interesting April Fool’s update, adding a new dimension to the game, called the Poisonous Potato. Five different biomes, each made up of poisonous potatoes, are inhabited by potato mobs. Even the hostile mobs are made of these poisonous potatoes. In a 12-second video, Reddit user Ek7207 reveals the missile and launches it.

Here are the details and how Reddit reacted.

Minecraft player creates a missile

Reddit user Ek7207 shared a video of a missile build they created using the newly added floatater block. For those unaware, a floatater block floats in the air and can be moved, as seen in the video. While further details regarding the build have not been mentioned, the use of TNT and redstone is evident.

Many other builds have been created in Overworld using sticky pistons, slime, wool, and other materials that mimic an aircraft since there are no planes in Minecraft unless mods are used. But these structures are less aircrafts and more of a horizontal lift that keeps moving.

The missile moves at the speed of a rocket and creates a massive explosion upon striking a structure. If someone creates a missile mod for the game, it should operate exactly like this.

Other Minecraft players were impressed by the simple yet effective build. Reddit user No_username18 said Mojang should add items like these into the base game, and many replies agreed with this suggestion.

Comment byu/Ek7207 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The Poisonous Potato snapshot has added several interesting features that ought to become permanent. For example, the lashing potato is a grappling hook that makes moving around a lot more fun and faster. Essentially turning players into Spider-Man, the grappling hook should definitely be added to the game.

Another user, ToxicVulture commented that they hope some of the features from the April Fool’s snapshot make it to the base game and become a permanent feature.

Comment byu/Ek7207 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The new update has added multiple uses for the poisonous potato and the fletching table. Players would love to use the poisonous potato by removing the toxic resin using the fletching table. This, along with the lashing potato, should be added to the main game.