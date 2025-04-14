How to get and use Minecraft Super Duper Vanilla shaders

Minecraft Java Edition has had a plethora of shader packs created by the community over the years. One of these shader packs is called Super Duper Vanilla, which is interestingly inspired by Mojang's old graphics pack for Bedrock Edition from 2017. While its development ceased in 2019, the pack won lots of hearts and eventually was created as a Java Edition shader pack by the community.

Ad

Here is a short guide on how you can download and install the Super Duper Vanilla shader pack for Java Edition.

Steps to download and use the Super Duper Vanilla shader pack for Minecraft Java Edition

1) Find Super Duper Vanilla shader pack

Super Duper Vanilla shader can be easily found on CurseForge. (Image via CurseForge/eldeston)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

You must find the Super Duper Vanilla shader pack to download it. Thankfully, this particular shader pack is extremely easy to find since you can simply search for it on Google. The search results will most likely show you the CurseForge website and the Modrinth website.

Ad

Trending

You can get the shader pack from either of the websites since both are great for Minecraft mods.

Once you land on the shader pack's page, search for its latest version in the files or versions section. Though the developer might not have updated the pack for the latest game version, the latest pack will ensure that any newly added textures will work well with the shaders.

The downloaded file will be in a compressed format, which you do not need to uncompress.

Ad

2) Place the shader pack in the game directory

The shader pack needs to be placed in the game's directory. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

The zip file of the shader pack must then be pasted into Minecraft's official game directory. In the game's folder, you will find a folder named "shaderpacks," where the zip file should be placed. For me, the path to the game folder is "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\shaderpacks".

Ad

3) Open the modded game and activate the shader pack

Open an Iris or OptiFine modded game to run the shaders. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Before using the shader pack, you must also install Iris or OptiFine mods to run shaders in Minecraft. The installation process for both can be quite simple through their installers.

Ad

Once one of the mods is installed, you can simply open the official game launcher and play the modded game version.

After the game opens, you need to head to the video settings, where you will find a new "Shader Packs" tab. If the zip file of the Super Duper Vanilla shader pack is placed correctly in Minecraft's folder, the shader pack will show up as an option.

Simply select the shader pack and activate it. After doing so, you can enjoy it in any world that you enter.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!