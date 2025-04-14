How to get and use Minecraft Super Duper Vanilla shaders

Minecraft Java Edition has had a plethora of shader packs created by the community over the years. One of these shader packs is called Super Duper Vanilla, which is interestingly inspired by Mojang's old graphics pack for Bedrock Edition from 2017. While its development ceased in 2019, the pack won lots of hearts and eventually was created as a Java Edition shader pack by the community.
Here is a short guide on how you can download and install the Super Duper Vanilla shader pack for Java Edition.
Steps to download and use the Super Duper Vanilla shader pack for Minecraft Java Edition
1) Find Super Duper Vanilla shader pack
You must find the Super Duper Vanilla shader pack to download it. Thankfully, this particular shader pack is extremely easy to find since you can simply search for it on Google. The search results will most likely show you the CurseForge website and the Modrinth website.
You can get the shader pack from either of the websites since both are great for Minecraft mods.
Once you land on the shader pack's page, search for its latest version in the files or versions section. Though the developer might not have updated the pack for the latest game version, the latest pack will ensure that any newly added textures will work well with the shaders.
The downloaded file will be in a compressed format, which you do not need to uncompress.
2) Place the shader pack in the game directory
The zip file of the shader pack must then be pasted into Minecraft's official game directory. In the game's folder, you will find a folder named "shaderpacks," where the zip file should be placed. For me, the path to the game folder is "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\shaderpacks".
3) Open the modded game and activate the shader pack
Before using the shader pack, you must also install Iris or OptiFine mods to run shaders in Minecraft. The installation process for both can be quite simple through their installers.
Once one of the mods is installed, you can simply open the official game launcher and play the modded game version.
After the game opens, you need to head to the video settings, where you will find a new "Shader Packs" tab. If the zip file of the Super Duper Vanilla shader pack is placed correctly in Minecraft's folder, the shader pack will show up as an option.
Simply select the shader pack and activate it. After doing so, you can enjoy it in any world that you enter.
