Minecraft player builds the Tower of Babel in-game

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Apr 14, 2025 11:10 GMT
Tower of babel in Minecraft
The Tower of Babel in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/MineDesigns_/Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft, gamers are offered more than just simple game mechanics. The blocky world not only features adventures and challenging enemies, but it also allows talented builders to give their imagination a structure. Players have made historical buildings, castles, medieval cities, and much more using different blocks.

Creating something unique, a Minecraft player named u/MineDesigns_ shared some images on the game's subreddit, showing how they built the Tower of Babel painting. The use of a monochromatic color range for the tower gives it a clean look despite the structure's extensive details. The user also sought the community's opinion on the build.

I recreated The Tower of Babel paint in Minecraft. What do you think? byu/MineDesigns_ inMinecraft
Reacting to the post, u/our_meatballs said the comment section of this thread is biblically accurate. Another user, u/InfiniteOmega7, added that the comment section is gold. The reason why many users talked about the state of the comment section is quite hilarious, to say the least.

Comment byu/MineDesigns_ from discussion inMinecraft
Comment byu/MineDesigns_ from discussion inMinecraft
u/softstones appeared lost with what was happening in the comments. u/Waterhorse816 explained that the story of the Tower of Babel in the Bible is that humans made a very tall and large tower to reach the heavens. But God did not like it and invented languages so that different groups could not understand each other.

Most comments were either in different languages or complete gibberish to prevent others from understanding what the users were saying. This led to many hilarious reactions.

Redditors react to the Tower of Babel build (Image via Mojang Studios)
Redditors react to the Tower of Babel build (Image via Mojang Studios)

u/ob1wank3n0b1 jokingly asked the original poster to pretend they were saying something in a different language.

Meanwhile, u/Opposed38 commented that the original poster is a legend for creating such a nice build. u/CowCharacter86 appreciated how the clouds were made.

Beautiful builds in Minecraft

A beautiful castle made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/MineMxts/Mojang Studios)
A beautiful castle made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/MineMxts/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have extreme patience and perseverance by making structures that often take months or years to complete. They have also displayed their artistic skills by creating structures that could pass off as paintings from the Renaissance era.

Some have made castles, temples, churches, and interiors with incredible detail. In many ways, these structures can be considered art, especially when they are made in Survival or Hardcore mode without the use of any third-party tools.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

