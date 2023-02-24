How to get and use Pehkui mod for Minecraft Java Edition

In Minecraft, all entities and the player's characters have a specific movement speed and size. Some mobs are massive in size, while others are incredibly tiny. Since the game is over a decade old, all kinds of mods have been released. The modding community is so vast that they have even developed a feature that can alter the size, movement speed, etc., of player characters and all other entities.

This mod is called 'Pehkui,' and it was made by Virtuoel back in 2019. Although it is a reasonably new mod considering how old the game is, it has been downloaded over 11 million times from the CurseForge website alone. This proves how famous the mod is. Here are some simple steps to download and use the basic features of the mod.

Steps to install Pehkui for Minecraft Java Edition

1) Download Forge and the mod from CurseForge

Download Forge API from their official website and the mod from CurseForge website for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you do not have the Forge API in your game, you should first head to Forge's official website to download the latest API for the latest game version. This essentially allows all mods to work inside the game. After downloading the API, open it and install it into the game's folder.

Once this is done, head to the CurseForge website, where you will find all kinds of Minecraft mods, including Pehkui. Search for the specific mod and open its website. Once you have opened the website, go to the 'files' tab and download the latest mod version, which says '[Forge]' beside it. This will ensure you download the mod that is compatible with the modding API.

2) Copy and paste the mod into the game's folder and open the modded game

Copy and paste the mod to the mods folder and open the modded Minecraft to verify that it is active (Image via Sportskeeda)

Next, you must find the exact location of the game's folder and transfer the downloaded .jar mod file into the 'mods' folder. The game's folder path should be 'C:\Users\[your computer's name]\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft'.

Once the mod is copy-pasted into the game's 'mods' folder, you can open the modded game version by selecting the 'forge' version from the official launcher. After the game opens, head to the 'mods' tab and confirm whether the Pehkui mod is visible and active.

3) How to use the Pehkui mod

Use the new /scale command to change the size of entities and player's character in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the mod is activated in the modded game, you can enter any world and try to use the new '/scale' command that will allow you to alter the size, movement speed, hitbox size, fall damage effect, damage effects, etc., of any entity.

One of the simplest features is to shrink or enlarge any entity or player by typing '/scale set <value> [entity]'. In this command, the value can be set below one or above it to change the size.

The Pehkui mod offers so much more than a single article cannot explain all the commands. Head over to their CurseForge website to see the mod's entire list of features.

Poll : 0 votes