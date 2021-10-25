Minecraft Redditor creates immersive and miniature dimension replicas using mods

Minecraft players are certainly known for their creativity. With the help of mods, players can give a massive boost to their imaginations and create things that would have been impossible in vanilla Minecraft.

Many Minecrafters go to Reddit to showcase their builds and projects due to the massive community there. Additionally, Reddit has a lot of niche subreddits for all types of players. Most Minecraft subreddits are filled with people sharing their creations.

On the biggest Minecraft subreddit, Redditor u/jumbledFox shared their mind-boggling creation appropriately titled, My non-Euclidian 'Slice of Minecraft.' Using mods, the OP (original poster) created a strange illusion and amazed the members of r/Minecraft.

Minecraft Redditor creates an impressive illusion using mods

Post

Redditor u/jumbledFox posted a clip on Reddit showcasing a miniature real-time build with all three different dimensions. At the top, there was the End dimension, the Overworld was in the middle, and the Nether realm was at the bottom.

The most unusual thing about this particular creation was its detail. Even though it was a miniature replica, the blocks and mobs looked way too real. OP even used a spyglass to zoom in and show small mobs, blocks, and other features.

After zooming out, OP leaves the room and somehow enters the miniature Overworld. From the Overworld, he enters the Nether realm using an Immersive Portal. Thanks to a couple of cool Minecraft mods, OP was able to make this mysterious illusion.

Mods used in the post

OP used Immersive Portals and Pehkui mods to create his 'Slice of Minecraft.' The Immersive Portals does exactly what its name says. This mod can be used to create portals that do not require teleportation.

Immersive Portals take players to other dimensions directly. Players can enter these portals and explore different dimensions without having to wait on the loading page. Immersive Portals also reveal what is happening in the other dimensions, as shown by OP.

The second mod used by OP is called Pehkui, which can minimize the size of entities. Redditor u/jumbledFox combined Immersive Portals and Pehkui to create this impressive illusion.

Anybody who doesn't know about these mods will certainly fall for the trick, like many other Redditors did.

Reactions

Like many people, Reddit user u/Breizhad33 couldn't understand what was going on in OP's video. Another Redditor joked about OP's computer being confused as using Immersive Portals and Pehkui together can indeed cause lag spikes.

Reddit user u/The_Lackey3530 wondered whether OP would become smaller if they traveled through the portal again. OP answered in the affirmative, which means they can repeat those steps to achieve the same results.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Many users questioned how the OP created such an illusion. OP finally answered and explained that he used Immersed Portals and Pehkui to make it. Players can install these mods and try to create a similar build themselves.

Edited by Atul S