Top 5 biggest Minecraft builds from Reddit with high upvotes

Reddit, the front page of the internet, is home to many gaming communities, including Minecraft. Since the game's release, many Minecraft subreddits have flourished on Reddit.

Players can join many active Minecraft subreddit communities like r/Minecraft, r/Minecraftbuilds, r/Minecraftseeds, and so on. Reddit has communities for all types of Minecraft enthusiasts. Technical players can join r/technicalminecraft, while those looking for friends can join r/MinecraftBuddies, and so on.

This article shares some mind-blowing mega builds from r/Minecraftbuilds subreddit. Watching builds made by others can inspire players to create their own in Minecraft.

Mega Minecraft builds on Reddit

5) Tower of Babel

Redditor and YouTuber u/Ghastlyemerald built something many players couldn't even fathom. The OP made a massive circular desert city with the Tower of Babel at its center.

This city is filled with custom-made palm trees created using composters, fences, and leaves. As for the houses, the creator used sand, sandstone, and endstone to give them a "desert" look and feel.

4) Massive pyramid

Redditor and YouTuber u/jjkay03 built a massive pyramid over 20 times the size of a regular Minecraft one. It took a couple of days alone for OP to come up with the build's design.

This build has a similar design to typical desert temples. Jjkay03 stayed true to the desert pyramid's natural block palette by using sandstone, red terracotta, orange terracotta, and other blocks with similar textures.

3) Fire Nation Ice Shipwreck

Minecraft is a block sandbox game, but that doesn't restrict players from showing their creativity. Reddit user u/Fooglee created Fire Nation's naval vassal shipwreck from Avatar: The Last Airbender. This throwback build is truly remarkable.

2) Giant copper statue

Copper is one of the newest additions to Minecraft. Like real-life copper, Minecraft copper also oxidizes over time and changes its color from orange to green. Reddit user u/Ominous_Hippopotamus decided to build a giant statue made of nothing but copper blocks.

Due to copper's natural behavior, players do not need to worry about gradient, as the build changes colors on its own. However, this change only happens once.

1) Nether portal sword

Nether portals aren't just for entering the Nether dimension. Players can use these portals to bring beautiful structures. Redditor u/Spitezz came up with a beautiful build of a Nether portal slicing through the Overworld and entering the Nether realm.

The Creator has beautifully used blackstone and its other variants to add a gradient to the build. As for the sword's hilt, guard, and pommel, u/Spitezz has used various types of warped wood.

