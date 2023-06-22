How to get and use X-ray texture pack for Minecraft 1.20

When you jump into Minecraft 1.20 for the first time, you will immediately start digging down and finding valuable items like iron, diamonds, gold, etc. However, these earth minerals are generated in the form of ores, some of which are quite rare to find. Even after mining for several hours, you would only manage to find a handful of them. If you do not want to waste time finding these ores and quickly spot them from anywhere, you will need an x-ray resource or texture pack.

The X-ray texture pack is somewhat considered a cheat code, especially for survival mode, since it quickly allows you to find ores that you technically should spend time finding.

However, there are all kinds of players, some of whom would not fancy mining for hours. Hence, here are the simple steps to download and install the resource pack.

Steps to install and use Xray texture pack for Minecraft 1.20

1) Find and download 'Xray Ultimate' from CurseForge

CurseForge page of Xray Ultimate resource pack for Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you need to find the Xray Ultimate resource pack on the internet. The CurseForge website is the best place to find various types of mods or resource packs for the sandbox title; hence, you can head over to it.

The page will have loads of information about the resource pack itself, when it was created, images for you to see, etc.

You simply need to find a download button and click on it. The website will automatically download the latest version of the pack that will be compatible with the 1.20 version.

2) Open the game and the resource pack folder

Open the resource pack section and the folder where all these packs are stored for Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Once the Xray Ultimate resource pack is downloaded, simply head over to the official launcher and open the game. Head over to the settings tab, where you will see another tab called 'resource pack'.

From there, you can open the resource folder on your device, which stores all the resource and texture packs for the game to recognize and run.

You can simply drag and drop the Xray Ultimate pack from your downloads folder to the 'resourcepack' folder.

Once this is done, simply head out of the settings and reopen the resource pack tab. You will now be able to see the Xray Ultimate pack in the list of inactive packs. Simply press the play button and activate it.

3) Using the Xray Ultimate

Either use night vision status effect or the OptiFine mod to easily see ores in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

After you enter a world, you will instantly notice that the Xray Ultimate texture pack is working. You will not be able to see any blocks other than ores that are hidden underground.

However, they will all be blacked out. This is because there is no light reaching these blocks.

To compensate for that, you need to have the night vision status effect applied to you or have the OptiFine mod installed to clearly see each and every ore block.

Poll : 0 votes