Minecraft allows you to create almost anything in the game. This is why there have been some astounding builds, such as a fully-functioning Minesweeper game within the game itself. That’s not all, if you are a fan of Mojang Studios' blocky game and the popular PvP FPS, Valorant, you can download all the popular maps from the latter and use them in Minecraft.

Besides maps, you can also have game modes exactly like Valorant. The best part is it's quick and easy. In this article, we explain how to get Valorant maps in Minecraft.

How to get Valorant maps in Minecraft

A Valorant map in Minecraft (Image via PlanetMC/R1zb1t)

You can get Valorant maps from reputable and trusted websites, such as Planet Minecraft or Curseforge.

Download the world file from the website. It must be in a compressed form. Then, extract the file to get all the important usable files. While you can name the folder anything you want, it is better to name it properly. We recommend going with the map name, such as ‘Ascent’ or ‘Bind,’ depending on which map you have downloaded from the website.

After all the files have been extracted to the folder, simply copy and paste them to the main Minecraft folder. In order to do so, open Search from the Windows home screen. Then, type ‘%APPDATA%’ and click on the folder ‘.minecraft.’ For Bedrock players, look for the ‘games/com.mojang’ folder.

Download and experience Valorant maps in Minecraft (Image via PlanetMC/R1zb1t)

If you have the Java version, open the folder ‘saves.’ If you are running the Bedrock version of the game, then open the folder ‘minecraftworlds.’ Here, all you need to do is paste the Valorant map folder and that’s it. You are now good to go.

Launch the game and you will find the name of the Valorant map you just pasted in the game’s directory. You can then start exploring all the different Valorant maps in Minecraft.

Here’s something interesting for Bedrock players. While Bedrock is notorious for bugs, accessing world files and maps is quite easy. When you download a map for the Bedrock version, the file name ends with ‘.mcworld.’ All you need to do is click on the file with that extension and it will automatically launch the game.

