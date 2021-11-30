How to get 'Voluntary Exile' advancement in Minecraft

Minecraft has achievements and advancements for players to work towards. Bedrock Edition has achievements, and lots of them. Players can do all sorts of things to unlock an achievement. For Java Edition, there are far fewer of them, and they're called advancements. Right now, there are less than 60 Java Edition advancements and over 120 Bedrock Edition achievements.

There are also several hidden advancements that players won't know about until they unlock them. No matter how many times they check the advancement list on their profile, it won't show up. One of those is the "Voluntary Exile" advancement.

Here's how Java Edition players can unlock it.

'Voluntary Exile': The hidden advancement in Minecraft Java Edition

There is an activity in Minecraft that tons of players do because of the rewards it offers. Raids are a great way to rack up emeralds, loot, and lower the price for trades significantly. In order to get a raid, players have to kill a Pillager Captain, which is exactly how to unlock Voluntary Exile.

The in-game description for Voluntary Exile reads:

"Kill a raid captain. Maybe consider staying away from villages for the time being..."

Killing a raid captain isn't more difficult than any other Pillager. The only difficult part is finding one. Sometimes, players will be lucky enough to have a group of pillagers roaming around them, led by a captain.

Voluntary Exile comes when the captain is killed (Image via Minecraft)

The captain is signified by the Illager banner on its head. No other Pillagers will have that on their heads. Upon being killed, the captain will drop a crossbow and the banner and will give Minecraft players Bad Omen, which triggers raids at villages and lasts for 100 minutes.

Nidakai Egeta 🥀🌠 ENVtuber @NidakaiE i was today years old when i found out that if you have the "voluntary exile" debuff in minecraft, the three villagers in an iron farm are in fact enough to trigger a raid, even if it's not at an official village, i was today years old when i found out that if you have the "voluntary exile" debuff in minecraft, the three villagers in an iron farm are in fact enough to trigger a raid, even if it's not at an official village,

If players don't find one roaming around, they'll have to set out in search of a Pillager Outpost. These are often found in the desert, but they are pretty rare overall. Pillager captains will eventually spawn at the top of the tower, and players can kill them, get the advancement and Bad Omen.

Edited by R. Elahi