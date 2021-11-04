How to get wolves in Minecraft Dungeons

Wolves are an extremely useful mob in Minecraft Dungeons. They're fun and useful in Minecraft, but their importance and usefulness is increased in Minecraft Dungeons. They are used solely to help players fight off mobs and can often be the difference maker in certain missions. Unfortunately, they don't live very long so their sole purpose is to fight and help the player until they're gone.

In Minecraft, wolves are tamed with bones (sometimes only one, but they often eat several bones before becoming tame) and then will follow the player. In Minecraft Dungeons, it doesn't quite work like that. Here's how to get them.

Getting wolves in Minecraft Dungeons

In Minecraft Dungeons, wolves don't just spawn like they do in Minecraft. They're summoned, but not with the summon command. They're summoned using an item called the Tasty Bone, which is used to summon a wolf to the player's side in a level.

In order to use these items, players have to equip them before they start the level. Minecraft Dungeons gives players three item slots in their build. Players can pick and choose the items they think will be useful for a particular level but the Tasty Bone item has to take up one slot if they intend on using it at any point.

Within the level, a wolf can be summoned every 30 seconds if the original wolf dies. There can only be one wolf helping the player at a time, but once it dies (as long as it's been 30 seconds since the initial summon), players can use another Tasty Bone if necessary.

The wolves summoned will have these unique abilities:

77 summon damage

30 seconds cooldown

828 ranged damage

+1 Soul Gathering

Wolves can have armor to increase their durability in a level (Image via Mojang)

Wolves can also have armor in Minecraft Dungeons, which will help them fight longer and be able to deal more damage. This increases their longevity, which ultimately helps the player save Tasty Bones and beat levels easier.

