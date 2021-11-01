The world of Minecraft is filled with varied flora and fauna. As players enter the world, they are greeted with beautiful landscapes and vegetation. One of the most colorful visuals in Minecraft is that of flowers. They can make any place brighter and more beautiful.

Flowers have been in Minecraft for ages as it's an integral part of any vegetation. They grow in various shapes and sizes, determining their species. Flowers are not just for decorative purposes; they have some use in Minecraft as well. And just like farm vegetables, flowers can also be grown in Minecraft.

Growing flowers in Minecraft

Before looking at how flowers can be grown in Minecraft, let's see what type of flowers are actually there in the game and where each of them grows.

Types of flowers grown in Minecraft

Sunflowers in Sunflower Plains (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

There are a total of 14 different types of flowers that can be found in Minecraft. Some naturally grow, while some can be rare and don't grow anywhere. Here is a full list of all the flowers and on which biome they grow:

Dandelion - Plains, Sunflower Plains, Dark and Birch Forests, Flower Forest, Mountain Meadow

Poppy - Plains, Sunflower Plains, Dark and Birch Forests, Flower Forest, Mountain Meadow

Blue Orchid - Swamp

Allium - Flower Forest, Mountain Meadow

Azure Bluet - Plains, Sunflower Plains, Flower Forest, Mountain Meadow

Tulip - Plains, Sunflower Plains, Flower Forest

Oxeye Daisy - Plains, Sunflower Plains, Flower Forest, Mountain Meadow

Cornflower - Plains, Sunflower Plains, Flower Forest, Mountain Meadow

Lily of the valley - Dark and Birch Forests, Flower Forest

Sunflower - Sunflower Plains

Lilac - Dark and Birch Forests, Flower Forest

Rose Bush - Dark and Birch Forests, Flower Forest

Peony - Dark and Birch Forests, Flower Forest

How to grow flowers in Minecraft

Bone Meal to grow Sunflowers (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike sugarcane and other vegetables, flowers can't be cultivated; they can only occasionally grow by applying Bone Meal to a Grass block. Growing flowers in Minecraft depends on which biome it is being grown. Hence the type of flower players will get will entirely depend on which biome they are at that moment.

Also, after growing flowers, they should be taken care of. To prevent flowers from dying, they should be exposed to sunlight or any other artificial light source that can illuminate above light level 8.

