How to grow glow berries in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

The addition of food items in Minecraft is always exciting, and thankfully, Mojang provided fans with a couple of items in the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

Glow berries are a new addition to Minecraft, and they provide multiple benefits to the player, mobs, and even the environment. However, glow berries are found in lush caves, which currently, can only be accessed in buffet or custom world types. That being said, the only way they are currently found naturally is in Mineshaft chests.

This article will run players through how to collect them in lush caves, the chances of collecting them in Mineshaft chests, as well as the many uses of glow berries.

Glow Berries in Minecraft

Post Generation of Glow Berries in Minecraft

Glow berries can be found in lush caves biome, from a cave vine that bears them. They can be obtained by breaking the vine, which yields a singular glow berry. However, if the vines have no sign of berries on them, it's best not to break them, as they will not drop anything. The cave vines will also break if water runs over it.

Unfortunately, using a tool with the Fortune enchantment will have no effect on the amount of glow berries dropped.

As for finding them in Mineshaft chests, in both Minecraft Java and Bedrock edition, there is a 38.7% chance of finding glow berries, in quantities of 3-6.

Uses of Glow Berries in Minecraft

Glow berries can be placed on, and grow from, only the bottom of a block. Glow berries have no specific lighting requirements in order to grow.

Placing glow berries on the bottom of a block creates a cave vine that grows downward one block at a time, as long as there is air beneath it. Each newly-grown cave vine block has a chance of bearing glow berries. Players can use bone meal on a cave vine in order to produce glow berries. When there are berries on cave vines, they will give off a light level of 14.

Glow berries can also be used as food, and when eaten, one glow berry restores 2 hunger and 0.4 hunger saturation points.

Just like glow lichen, glow berries can be placed into a composter, and it has a 30% chance of raising compost level by 1.

And lastly, glow berries can be fed to foxes to breed them. Just like ocelots, foxes will run away in players make any sudden movements. However, baby foxes trust the player and do not flee. Glow berries can be used on baby foxes to accelerate their growth by 10%.

