How happy ghasts might beat camels as a rideable mob in Minecraft

Happy ghast is a new rideable mob in Minecraft. It was released with the Chase the Skies game drop, along with several other new features. When Mojang first revealed the new mob, the player base was quite shocked to see a friendly variant of a ghast, which players can ride. When compared to other rideable mobs, it is already one of the best.

In fact, an argument can be made that happy ghasts are better rideable mobs than the last rideable mob Mojang added, which was camels.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why happy ghasts will be better rideable mobs than camels in Minecraft

Happy ghasts can fly and reach destinations faster

Happy ghasts can fly high and are not affected by irregular terrain (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Camels were added to Minecraft with the 1.20 Trail and Tales update in 2023. Camels spawned only in villages, but in 1.21.5, Mojang allowed them to spawn anywhere in the Desert biome.

One of the major drawbacks of a camel is that it is quite slow when compared to more traditional rideable mob like a horse. Furthermore, the mob tends to suddenly stop and sit down to relax. Pairing these features with the irregular terrain of the Overworld can result in an annoying traveling experience.

It is worth mentioning that even the happy ghasts are quite slow in flying. However, they do not stop for anything and can head straight toward their destination, bypassing every irregular terrain. Hence, they are much better at traveling than camels.

While camels can only jump longer distances and players have easier access to land, happy ghasts can fly over every single obstacle, and players can leave the happy ghast flying toward a particular direction.

Happy ghast can accommodate up to four players

Happy ghasts can accommodate upto four players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another reason why happy ghasts can be a better rideable mob than camels is that the former can accommodate more players.

When camels were released in Minecraft, they were the only mobs that could carry more than one player on their backs. Up to two players can sit on a camel and roam around the world. This was quite exciting for players who enjoy multiplayer worlds.

Now, however, happy ghast is the second mob Mojang has added that will be able to carry not two, but up to four players on its back at once. Hence, bigger groups of friends can ride together, and even stand on the happy ghast and shoot ground enemies while flying high.

