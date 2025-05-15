How happy ghasts will change Minecraft's End exploration forever

Minecraft will soon be getting new ghast variants with the summer game drop. The new mob comes in three variants: the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast. The happy ghast can be used to fly around with three other players using the harness. Apart from the elytra, this mob brings a new flying mechanic to the game. However, unlike the elytra, players can get access to the mob quite early on, and that makes a big difference.

One area in Minecraft where players can massively benefit from the inclusion of the happy ghast is the End dimension. After defeating the ender dragon, players need to walk tediously and cross massive voids to reach the end ship. This perilous travel is not something most players enjoy, and thankfully, things will change with the happy ghast.

Happy ghasts will make End in Minecraft easier to explore

Once players have completed all the necessary tasks in the overworld and the nether, the only thing remaining is killing the ender dragon and taking the elytra from the End dimension. However, the journey after that becomes quite a chore because players have to manually place blocks and move carefully to cross the dangerous voids.

Thankfully, with a little effort, players can now carry a dried ghast and place it inside a block of water while they fight the ender dragon. Once the battle is over, the dried ghast will turn into the ghastling. The players can use a lead that has been improved and attach it to the mob.

After that, the ghastling can be taken through the gate to the end city. This part can be a little tricky, but not impossible. Once inside, players can just feed the ghastling snowballs to turn it into the happy ghast, the final form of all ghast variants. A harness is also needed, which can be crafted using three leathers, two glass blocks, and one block of wool.

Once everything is ready, players can simply climb on top of the mob and fly around the void without the need to make bridges or any other structures. Another great thing about the happy ghast is that since it can be tied down using a lead, players don’t have to worry about it flying around. Carrying a fence solves the issue as these mobs can be restricted to one place easily.

Since Mojang Studios has also added the ability to attach a boat to the happy ghast in Minecraft, players can use creative ways of carrying other mobs and chests on the boat and take it with them to increase their inventory space in Minecraft.

