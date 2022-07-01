How high can frogs jump in Minecraft's 1.19 update? 

Frogs were added to Minecraft in the 1.19 update, and they can be found in mangrove swamp biomes. If bred at different temperatures, players can create frogs with unique color variations, which are capable of producing different-colored froglights when they consume magma cubes.

One of the most prominent behaviors of frogs is their ability to jump. Much like Minecraft's frogs are capable of jumping quite high into the air without taking much fall damage. But how high can they jump exactly? Fortunately, the community's finest sleuths have been able to deduce the maximum height that a frog can jump, which can be improved further by having them jump from slime blocks.

Measuring the maximum jump height of frogs in Minecraft

Measurements of frog jumping heights (Image via Steveee/Youtube)

According to player-based sources and Mojang's information made available, frogs in Minecraft can jump a total of eight blocks in height without assistance. They prefer to jump from lily pads and big dripleaf blocks and are incapable of jumping from honey blocks as well. However, a frog's jump height can be increased even more by placing slime blocks underneath them. This is likely due to the bouncing effect that these blocks have on many entities, including Minecraft players.

When falling from high up, frogs take ten less damage regardless of the height. However, this doesn't make frogs invulnerable. As long as players aren't dropping frogs from skyscrapers, they should ignore most ordinary fall damage as they go about their day.

With ten total health points, frogs are fairly fragile, making the fall damage reduction even more important. Interestingly enough, players can use leads to keep frogs in place like many other mobs, but this won't keep them from jumping as high as they can.

If players want to keep these mobs from taking huge leaps, they'll want to place either honey blocks underneath them or create an enclosure nine blocks or higher to keep them from jumping out. Otherwise, frogs can hop over most fencing or low walls that stand in their way. Leads can also keep frogs from hopping too high or far away, as it tethers them to wherever the lead is tied.

If Minecraft players are interested in earning a new version 1.19 achievement/advancement, they can apply a lead to three frogs. If each frog is of a different color, players will receive When the Squad Hops Into Town, which can can contribute to their achievement or advancement hunting efforts.

It might also look quite interesting in a multiplayer situation for a player to wander about with three different frogs in tow. Bringing frogs along on a lead might even be helpful since slimes or magma cubes allow them to create slimeballs and froglights.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far