How to make a working bounce house in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a game with a large focus on community. With thousands of servers, if not more, all with their distinct player bases, the number of people interacting with each other via Minecraft is staggering. There may also be those wishing to celebrate the birthdays of other players or simply wanting to create a playground build. And a staple of these settings is the bouncy house or bouncy castle.

While there are many ways to design a bouncy house or bouncy castle, ranging from simple to incredibly complex, the design showcased here was created by TSMC – Minecrafttt and is quite simple and easy to construct.

The materials need to build a functional bouncy house in Minecraft 1.19

The foundation

The structure of many bouncy houses or bouncy castles is quite similar. There are four towers in each corner, with walls connecting them. The middle square enclosed by these walls is where people play on them, using inflated material and air to create the spring from which they get their bouncy name.

They are typically made of bright, vibrant, and colorful materials, which Minecraft has no shortage of. The best candidates for blocks are concrete blocks, for this example, with red, orange, yellow, and light blue colors. Players will need 52 light blue concrete and 40 of the other concretes.

The bounce in the bouncy house

As the name of a bouncy house suggests, players need to bounce higher up than they would normally be able to jump. Otherwise, it’s not a bouncy house, just a normal, unbouncy house. While the game cannot use the air that a real-world bouncy house would, there is, thankfully, a single block available in-game that can be used in this manner.

This is the slime block. These blocks are created using nine slimeballs, which are dropped from slimes. These mobs can be found during the night, especially near the full moon in swamps or spawning in great numbers underground in set slime chunks.

Slime blocks are normally used to keep blocks together, though they have the unique property of being very bouncy, perfect for a bouncy house build.

Construction

The foundation of the bouncy house (Image via Minecraft)

Players should begin by building a light blue concrete square with 10 blocks on each side. Then on the inner corners of this square, they should make checkerboards of yellow and orange concrete. These tiny checkerboards should then be connected on their inner sides by red concrete, with the remaining area being filled in by light blue concrete.

The slime added to the bouncy house (Image via Minecraft)

From here, the player should remove the middle two red concrete blocks on whichever side they want to be the entrance. Slime blocks should replace these blocks, and slime blocks should fill in the middle section. These blocks will add the bounce to the bouncy house.

The chains, carpets, and checkboard pillars were added to the bouncy house (Image via Minecraft)

Players should now cover the slime blocks in the carpet. In this example, lime carpet is used. They should extend the red concrete upwards by one block and then place a chain on top of each red concrete, with a red carpet then put on top of each chain.

Players should extend the orange and yellow checkerboards upwards by four blocks in total, alternating the colors they place on top of one another in each row to maintain the checkerboard effect over a vertical distance.

The tops of the checkboard pillars added to the bouncy house (Image via Minecraft)

Players need to place red concrete on top of these checkerboard pillars. There will be 12 red concrete on each post, resembling a four-by-four square missing the corners or a big plus sign.

The stairs added to the bouncy house (Image via Minecraft)

Lastly, there are some finishing touches. Players should place four smooth quartz stairs in front of the entrance, making sure that the edge stairs are corner stairs, and then add a smooth quartz slab to each side to extend the wings of these entrance steps.

