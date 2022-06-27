How high can you go in Minecraft 1.19?

In Minecraft 1.19, players will frequently enter caves to explore all the new features and mine for precious materials. However, they can also go high up in the mountains and soak in the unique world generation the game offers. Many players who want to explore and build something in the sky often ask about the sky's limit for the in-game world of Minecraft.

The sandbox game offers a near-endless world to explore on the surface and underground, and it also offers a lot of headroom for players to travel and build as well. Though most players stick to the ground, some would want to fly high and test the limits of the game. There are essentially two types of limits when it comes to the sky.

Building and flying limits in Minecraft 1.19

Build limit in a world

Players cannot build higher than Y level 319, even in creative mode (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Minecraft players must first learn about the changes that were made to the game with the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update. In the update, the entire world generation of the game changed. The bedrock layer shifted 64 levels down into negatives, making a lot more space for more caves. Similarly, the mountain generation also increased to Y level 256, allowing the world generator system to create some stunning natural structures.

As a result of these changes, the building limit of the game has also changed. Players can now build up to Y level 319. When players try to place a block above this height, a message appears on top of the hotbar, mentioning the build limit.

Flying and teleporting limit

Players can reach millions of blocks above the build limit with Elytra and teleportation command (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

When players try to build past Y level 319, they will notice that they are able to jump above the build limit. This means that players can go higher than the build limit. If a player has an Elytra, they can use firework rockets to fly thousands of blocks above the world. In survival mode, players will have limited fireworks and they won't want to waste them on this; however, in creative mode, this experiment can be executed.

Players can click some great top angle shots of their massive structures by going higher than the build limit (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In Minecraft 1.19, the maximum height to which players can fly is Y level 2,147,483,647; however, the game will start lagging and might crash at these heights. This is way too high compared to what the game allows players to build; hence, it is slightly pointless to go this high. If players want, they can teleport to an even higher Y level 19,999,999.99999999. In contrast, players can only go a few blocks below the bedrock layer before taking damage from the void, even if they are in creative mode.

The good part is that players can get some great top angle pictures of their structures and builds by flying or teleporting this high in the world.

