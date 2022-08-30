How to identify nitwit villagers in Minecraft?

Nitwits are a particular variant of villager mobs in Minecraft. They are found amongst regular villagers but are pretty different from them in terms of behavior. Players who are new to the game might have some difficulty identifying them since the difference is not striking at first.

Villagers are unique mobs closest to humans in terms of behavior and appearance. They live peacefully in a village and work in different fields of expertise. They also sleep at night and socialize during the day. Nitwits can be identified by observing their behavior and interacting with them since they are different from regular villagers.

Ways to identify nitwit villagers in Minecraft

Appearance

Difference between a nitwit and a regular villager in terms of appearance in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the easiest ways to identify a nitwit villager is by its appearance. When players walk into a village, almost every villager will look the same, with a few exceptions. Some will have different types of clothing, and players will be able to open a GUI if they are interacted with. These are professional villagers that have some job.

Some villagers will not have any unique clothing, but they will have a green upper body. These villagers with green upper bodies are nitwits of the village. This is arguably the best way to identify them amongst other villagers.

Behavior and jobsite block interaction

Nitwits interact with other villagers, but they cannot work or trade in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Apart from their appearance, players can also identify these variants of villagers by simply observing their daily routines. Nitwits have a different routine compared to regular villagers. They sleep about two minutes after every other villager sleeps and wakes up two minutes after every other villager wakes.

Additionally, they also wander around during the day and do not work. When regular villagers gather around the village bell to socialize, the nitwits will not join the gathering.

Nitwit is not responding to a jobsite block placed nearby in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As the name suggests, nitwits cannot acquire any profession from any jobsite block. If a player places a jobsite block near a nitwit, they will not react to it; hence, they cannot trade anything.

However, these variants of villagers are still capable of breeding. Hence, players can still use them to breed normal villagers capable of acquiring jobs. This is the only real use of these variants of villagers.

Some naturally spawned zombie villagers can also be nitwits in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Apart from naturally finding a nitwit in a village, players can also get them by curing naturally spawned zombie villagers, particularly if they are not in any profession. Similarly, players can only get a baby nitwit villager if they cure a normal baby zombie villager.

Additionally, every baby villager in the Bedrock Edition of the game has a 10% chance of becoming a nitwit when they grow up.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen