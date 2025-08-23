How to improve vision underwater in Minecraft

Exploring Minecraft's underwater world can be challenging when you can barely see what's lurking in the depths. While the underwater world in the game is mostly populated by fish, you might encounter a couple of Drowned. And if they are carrying the trident, they are definitely taking you down. The ability to see clearly underwater, especially if you're trying to break into the ocean monument, can make the difference.

This article will include all the different ways you can improve your vision in the dark and blue underwater in Minecraft. Some of these methods are direct, while others are indirect - but all the ways will help you improve at doing anything underwater.

Improving underwater vision in Minecraft with Night Vision potion

The most effective way to see clearly underwater is by drinking a Night Vision potion. These potions eliminate the dark, murky appearance of water and provide crystal-clear visibility for eight minutes. To brew one, you'll need a water bottle, nether wart, and golden carrot. The difference is night and day, literally. What once looked like an impenetrable blue void becomes as clear as exploring on land.

You can extend the duration to eight minutes by adding redstone dust while brewing. Since underwater exploration often takes time, this extended version is worth the extra ingredient. Keep multiple potions in your inventory, as visibility returns to normal once the effect wears off.

Conduits provide permanent underwater vision

Conduits are great for underwater exploration (Image via Mojang Studios)

For long-term underwater projects, nothing beats a Conduit. This rare structure requires a Heart of the Sea (found in buried treasure chests) and eight nautilus shells (obtained from fishing or drowning zombies). When properly activated with a frame of prismarine blocks, Conduits grant Conduit Power, an effect that includes improved underwater vision, unlimited breathing, and faster mining.

The vision improvement from Conduit Power is comparable to Night Vision potions but doesn't require constant reapplication. However, you must stay within the Conduit's range, which depends on the size of its Prismarine frame. A fully powered Conduit provides a 96-block radius of effect.

Alternative methods and tricks

Underwater respiration can also help in exploration (Image via Mojang Studios)

Some players use clever building techniques for better underwater visibility. Placing signs or doors creates air pockets that provide clear viewing windows. Glass blocks can also create underwater observatories, though these require more extensive construction.

Resource packs and mods can remove water fog entirely, but these aren't available in vanilla Minecraft. For legitimate gameplay, stick to the methods mentioned above. The combination of Night Vision potions for immediate exploration and Conduits for permanent bases creates the perfect underwater visibility setup.

Add Respiration and Aqua Affinity enchantments to your helmet, and you'll have everything needed to conquer Minecraft's underwater world. You can try the new copper tools and weapons once the update is released, as you also need an arsenal to defeat the hostile mobs of the underwater world.

