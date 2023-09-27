How to install Iris shader mod for Minecraft 1.20.2

Shaders are among the most popular mod features available for Minecraft. The Iris shader is the best option for players with a Fabric version of the game who want to enhance their world with shaders while also using other Fabric mods. What makes this mod appealing is its full compatibility with Optifine shader packs. Furthermore, when used in conjunction with the Sodium mod, it can result in a significantly optimized experience.

This article will furnish you with a step-by-step guide on downloading, installing, and utilizing the Iris shaders mod in Minecraft version 1.20.2.

Iris shader mod guide for Minecraft 1.20.2

The Fabric mod loader, while not as widely used as Forge for accessing mods, is a great mod loader that supports numerous mods.

As a Fabric mod, players must have a Minecraft Fabric setup to run Iris. Fortunately, the official Iris shader website provides a universal installer that can set up a Fabric installation of the game and install Iris in the process.

Here are the straightforward steps players should follow to install it:

Go to their official website and get the Iris shader installer universal jar file. Open the installer using Java. Pick version 1.20.2 and double-check that you've chosen the right game directory. Hit the install button and wait for it to finish.

After following these steps, a fresh Fabric installation of the game will be visible in the player's game launcher.

This new installation already includes the mod and comes bundled with Sodium. Sodium is a top-tier optimization mod renowned for enhancing loading speeds, boosting average framerates, and noticeably smoothing out the game.

Players should run this new installation once, to allow it to fetch all the necessary files before proceeding with the shader installation.

How to install shaders

Shader selection screen in Minecraft 1.20.2. (Image via Mojang)

Now that there's a Fabric installation with the Iris shader mod in place, players are all set to install shaders on their system. They can follow these steps to enjoy the latest version of the game with shaders:

Choose a shader that works with the latest game version and download it. Locate the shaderpack folder in the game's application data. If you're using Windows, you can quickly find it by pressing WIN+R and entering "%appdata%/.minecraft/shaderpacks". Put the downloaded shader file into this folder. Start the game with the Iris shader and go to video settings. Choose your shader and apply it here.

Once done, the shader will be applied and players can enjoy the game with the new visuals and graphics.